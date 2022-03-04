A new study finds that nearly half of school district superintendents are either considering or planning to leave their role in the next two to three years. I am one of them. I shall tell you why.

I am the superintendent of the School District of Lancaster, which serves roughly 10,300 students, 90% of whom are students of color and economically disadvantaged. After seven years serving as superintendent, I plan to retire after the end of this school year.

Many of my colleagues are leaving because of the pressures that COVID-19 exerted on education. New teaching models had to be rolled out, technology had to be bought, and teachers needed to be trained in remote teaching and learning. Superintendents had to navigate conflicting guidance from the government and medical institutions, putting us in impossible positions. The debate over masks became a matter of politics rather than safety. These are all valid reasons, but some of us have other reasons, too. We are leaving education because we are tired.

We are tired of inadequate and inequitable state funding for school districts that serve primarily economically disadvantaged children of color. We are tired of fighting for sufficient resources to prepare our students for college and careers; tired of not having the funds to renovate schools and to ensure safe learning environments for our students and staff. We are tired of a system that discriminates against children of color and creates schools that are still separate and unequal.

Why we are tired

We are tired of watching our students hurting as they hear the reports of so many Black men like George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery murdered nearly every day. How do you explain racism and racial injustice to our Black and Latino students, especially our boys? How do you explain why innocent children like Trayvon Martin are killed because of their skin color? How do you explain to them the fear their mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, aunties and uncles have every day, wondering if their child will come home? We are tired of attending memorials for our children, our friends, our neighbors and our family members who were killed by gunfire.

We are tired of the raging culture wars that continue to divide our country. We are tired of defending the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion. We are tired of the history of race in America being whitewashed, and of anti-racism education being attacked. We are tired of government leaders writing legislation that urges students and parents to spy on teachers suspected of teaching about race or gender issues in their classrooms. We are tired of people claiming that discussing holistic views of multiethnic heritage is a racially divisive view of American history.

We are tired of people calling for banning books by Black and Latino authors about Black and Latino people and other marginalized groups that they haven’t even read. We are tired of the ridiculous dogma that teaching about Black leaders and civil rights hurts white children. When we deny children the opportunity to learn about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Ruby Bridges or President Barack Obama, we deny them the opportunity to know and understand about the culture and histories of leaders who were Black, Latino and from other marginalized groups who have helped shape our nation and our culture.

We are tired of the backlash against our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and its negative impact on their mental health. We are angry that restricting LGBTQ children’s access to certain books, sports, locker rooms and bathrooms has led to significant increased risks for depression, anxiety and suicide attempts by these children.

We are tired of fighting every year for the right to vote. Thus far in 2022, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 250 restrictive voting bills are pending before 27 state legis­latures.

And we are tired that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by extremist far-right groups was characterized as “legitimate political discourse” by “patriots,” but the Black Lives Matter protests for racial and social justice were branded “riots by thugs.”

I am tired, but I am not giving up.

Why I’m grateful

Even once I retire, I will continue to stand up for people who are not in the room, and I will continue to support people doing the hard work for all of us. People like the attorneys who are fighting on behalf of six poor school districts (including mine) against legislators, state education officials and Gov. Tom Wolf to ensure equitable education funding in Pennsylvania.

I am also grateful for those who dedicate their lives every day to removing obstacles faced by all our brothers and sisters.

I am thankful for the people who show up every day in our schools — from building leaders to bus drivers, teachers and custodians, specialists in all areas — despite the difficulties and stress.

I am thankful for the POWER Interfaith Lancaster Education Justice Team, which has been a consistent partner in demanding equitable and adequate funding for children across Pennsylvania.

I am thankful for organizations that stand up to decry legislation that limits teaching and learning about history and racism. These organizations include the American Educational Research Association, the African American Intellectual History Society and the American Historical Association.

Finally, I am thankful for businesses and other organizations that take real action to support equity, diversity and inclusion and do the real work of anti-racism. That work goes beyond writing op-eds and issuing internal memoranda. It means having leaders at all levels who represent the diversity of the workforce.

It is OK to be tired, but it is not OK to give up. To quote the great Rev. Martin Luther King: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

We all need to stand up now.

Damaris Rau has been the superintendent of the School District of Lancaster since 2015. This column originally was published on the blog of the Southern Education Foundation; it’s slightly abridged here.