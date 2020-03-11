Row, row, row your boat

Gently down the stream,

Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily,

Life is but a dream.

If you want to alleviate stress while washing your hands clean of the malevolent COVID-19-causing coronavirus, try singing “Row, Row, Row Your Boat,” a ditty written by a principal of the old Millersville State Normal School.

Yes, a Bird-in-Hand native with the audacious name of Eliphalet Oram Lyte wrote that happy little tune. He wrote scores of other popular songs, but “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” is the best known.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you lather your hands frequently for 20 seconds to kill the coronavirus. That’s the amount of time it takes to sing Lyte’s song through three times. The “Happy Birthday Song” can be sung twice in 20 seconds. There other hand-washing tunes for kids.

If you don’t want to sing children’s ditties all day while scrubbing your upper extremities, other websites suggest “Love on Top” by Beyonce, “Believe” by Cher and “Mr. Brightside”' by the Killers.

Lyte, who likely would have been alarmed to hear any of those contemporary songs, was born in 1842. He was wounded at the battle of Chancellorsville in 1863 and spent most of the rest of his life at the Normal School (now Millersville University).

Stay informed Sign up here to receive daily local, national and world updates on COVID-19, delivered directly to your inbox.

Lyte taught rhetoric, grammar and other subjects (and wrote “Row, Row, Row Your Boat”) before becoming principal in 1887. He served until 1912 and died the next year.

Dennis Downey, author of MU’s history, called Lyte “the most influential principal in the history of the school.”

Now, please go wash your hands while you row your boat.

A double service

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

As more and more people publish personal and family memoirs and genealogies, it is fair to wonder what is the ultimate purpose of all this intimate scribbling.

The Scribbler found an answer to that question in “Plow, Pulpit, People,” a new memoir by Paul S. Kurtz, of Ephrata, about his father, C.J. Kurtz. Masthof Press recently published the book.

Obviously, a book with the subtitle “We Called Him Pop: A Life with a Purpose” is a labor of love. It’s part reminiscence, part genealogy.

C.J. Kurtz was born in 1901 near Morgantown. He married Elsie Stoltzfus in 1923. The Kurtzes were farmers. Kurtz was ordained as a minister in the Conestoga Amish Mennonite Church. He died in 1999.

The Kurtz family and their friends will enjoy reading the details, but it is unclear why most other people would be interested. So why write a family memoir?

The Mennonite scholar and minister John Ruth provides an answer, which Kurtz printed in the book. Ruth remembers the elder Kurtz preaching and a few minor matters.

Then he explains to the author: “When we write memories such as you are recording, we do a double service: (1) to the memory of those who have gone on and no longer can speak for themselves, and (2) to their descendants.

“In Psalm 78 the speaker says we are not to hide what we know that our ancestors said from their, not just our children. Just think, by neglecting the task we would be failing the opportunity and spiritual obligation to bless both our forebears and their descendants.”

Family continuity is important. A family memoir cultivates that continuity.

Jack Brubaker, retired from LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler”' column every Wednesday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.