“It is not given to human beings, happily for them, for otherwise life would be intolerable, to foresee or to predict to any large extent the unfolding course of events.” These words were uttered by Winston Churchill in his eulogy for Neville Chamberlain in November 1940.

Great Britain was already in World War II, but not without debate and great differences of opinion. But, with my paraphrasing, Churchill went on to point out that time was needed to understand whether decisions made were actually right or wrong. My suspicion is that he was referring to most, possibly all, major political decisions, not just the decision to declare war.

Today, while we are not involved in a world war utilizing armed military forces, we are facing a “war” against a microscopic invader. We hear questions asked that seem to require an answer that will deliver precision and honesty, as well as at least a tinge of hopefulness.

Oh, for the prescience that Churchill claimed could not exist. How many? When? Where? How and at what cost? Then the follow-up questions: Soon? In a month? In every ZIP code?

Answers? Impossible!

Many questions asked at press conferences seem downright silly. This is true, in my estimation, from watching the multiple daily briefings from the White House regarding COVID-19. There are times when it appears the questioner does not recognize that the U.S. population exceeds 330 million. Or that there are 50 states, thousands of cities and towns and more than 6,000 hospitals.

All of these entities are making their own decisions based upon information, some of which is available only to them. And there are those who do not understand that we are probably the most transient population in the world with regard to business and pleasure travel. Here today, gone tomorrow with our citizens making contact with untold individuals of questionable health all around the world.

So, when it comes to answering questions, the right answer might be, “I do not know.” This may be refreshing and honest but it is apparently unacceptable. Thus, an endless barrage of follow-up questions seeking information or assurances that do not and cannot exist.

I react sadly when a platform full of the very people who need to be at their desks or in the laboratory have to listen to a reporter berating President Donald Trump while forcing him to answer why he can be so biased as to blame the pandemic on a “Chinese virus.” Transparency and honesty is vital with respect to responding to the press’s questions, but the rightful description of the origin of the virus is not a debatable matter.

To be very specific with respect to current discussions, time will be required to fully understand the problems involved with the development and distribution of COVID-19 test kits. We must remember that in the U.S., testing for the novel coronavirus is a medical decision. It is obvious that some, if not many, press reports do not differentiate among doctor’s orders, a patient’s personal want or a perceived medical need.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Were there test kit shortages? Where? What delay to patient care or quarantine was created? I was amused by a Wall Street Journal article that described a kit shortage in New York City while test kits were available from the state capital in Albany. Why did the New York City mayor’s office call a reporter rather than the governor’s office? Oh well.

Similar concerns have been expressed about ventilators used to assist the breathing in ill patients. Are they available in the numbers needed, now and in the weeks to come? We know that ventilators are scattered all over the country, are stored in federal emergency supply centers and are in medical supply company inventories. Exactly how many? We are counting. Is it enough? We do not know.

What about general hospital beds and intensive care unit beds? There have been studies about bed availability for excess demand, but they all depend upon guesses. Estimates of potential patient numbers and illness severity must be made.

Of course, there are not enough beds to respond to worst-case scenarios. No community hospital is built for such demand. So, most hospitals are now closed to elective admissions. Many communities are searching for and finding alternative sites for temporary hospital beds, and military and Veterans Affairs facilities are being identified for potential community service. Every community is different.

However, there should be comfort in reality. What has already been done to reduce the impact of COVID-19? In fact, a lot!

Access to America by airplane has been severely limited. By mutual agreement, our northern and southern borders have become highly restricted to crossings, and private sector companies — big and small — have quickly responded to medical shortages with the help of the relaxation of government regulations.

In addition, work on a drug to combat COVID-19 and a vaccine are both in high priority status in pharmaceutical industry research, with promising early results. The concept of social distancing has enjoyed massive national support and promises to be a deterrent to disease transmission. The goal everywhere is to flatten the curve. Access to testing kits for individuals with physician’s orders can now, to my understanding, be virtually assured.

We need to remind ourselves that the per capita investments in the quantity and quality of health care resources in the U.S. are the greatest in the world. Also, we are the center of the world’s pharmaceutical research and new drug creation and production. Our health care system and related industries and companies are prepared to fight this pandemic.

Only time will tell if we are reacting correctly. The fact that both our health care and our economic systems are substantially impacted makes accurate judgments virtually impossible. The speed at which so much is happening defies the imagination and past history. I have confidence in our political, health care and economic leaders. Let them do their job.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP Editorial Board.