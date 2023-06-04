“It is difficult to make predictions, especially about the future” — attributed to everyone from Danish physicist Niels Bohr to Yogi Berra.

Predicting American politics is extraordinarily difficult.

Any regularity in political behavior can be disrupted by life-altering events. In this century alone, we’ve experienced 9/11, the Great Recession and COVID-19.

Equally transformative are gradual patterns of change, such as rising global temperatures and generational differences.

Within politics and government itself, ideas and trends cascade upon each other. “Obamacare.” The tea party. Occupy Wall Street. Make America Great Again. #MeToo. Black Lives Matter. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

How do we make sense of deep, broad, and rapid changes in politics? Let us turn, as one does, to the Mesozoic era.

The paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould developed in 1972 the theory of “punctuated equilibrium,” which states that evolution proceeds not gradually but in fits and starts. Long periods of relative stability are transformed by cataclysmic events, such as the asteroid that scientists say hit Earth millions of years ago and sent the dinosaurs to extinction.

Applying the Gould approach, four cosmic events shaped American political development.

— The first was the Revolutionary War and the U.S. Constitution, which established a republic based on individual freedom.

— Second was the Civil War and the Civil War amendments, which layered equality and democracy upon the ideas of the framers.

— Third, there were the Great Depression, World War II and the leadership of Franklin D. Roosevelt, which ushered in the mixed economy and propelled the U.S. into global leadership.

Each of these disruptions produced major political changes.

The Civil War brought forth generations of Republican dominance, based on laissez-faire economics. The Great Depression paved the way for Democratic rule from the New Deal to the Great Society.

— Fourth and finally, our political universe today is framed by events in the 1960s and 1970s:

1. Progressive social movements for civil rights, gender equality, peace and the environment.

2. Conservative countermovements for Christian fundamentalism, business and the military.

3. Public cynicism and alienation, brought on by Vietnam, political assassinations and Watergate.

Swirling in time and space, these conflicting trends leave us confused about where we are and where we are going. This is especially true now, as an influential account of post-1960s politics describes.

Types of presidencies

According to the Yale University political scientist Stephen Skowronek, a presidential scholar whose theory of “political time” meshes with punctuated equilibria in American politics, the 1960s brought us the Reagan Revolution.

In his seminal 1993 book “The Politics Presidents Make,” Skowronek characterizes Ronald Reagan, along with presidents such as Abraham Lincoln and FDR, as “reconstructive.” They were able to redefine the purpose of government and, with the support of a powerful political coalition, set the national policy agenda for decades.

Reagan’s declaration in his first inaugural address that government “is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem” framed arguments about federal intervention well into the 21st century, including during the COVID-19 emergency.

Between tectonic political shifts, “presidents of articulation,” affiliated with the prevailing coalition, attempt to complete the unfinished business of the regime founder.

Democratic affiliates included Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson, who sought to build on the New Deal with proposals for national health insurance, federal aid to education and civil rights. Both George Bushes continued the Reagan leadership project while projecting “compassionate” personas.

Division within the regime or major crises may enable the election of a president from the minority party, argues Skowronek. “Preemptive presidents” attempt to construct a new majority coalition but ultimately fall short.

Some preemptive presidents appropriate ideas from the dominant party, like Bill Clinton, a “New Democrat” who favored welfare reform, tough-on-crime measures and balanced budgets. Alternatively, Barack Obama, who began his presidency during the Great Recession, pushed through progressive policies such as the Affordable Care Act.

Clinton and Obama came agonizingly close to having successors serve their “third term.”

In contrast, Richard Nixon’s efforts to consolidate power and pare down Great Society programs set the stage for impeachment proceedings by the Democratic majority in Congress.

Completing Skowronek’s cycle of political time are “disjunctive presidents,” who assume leadership at the time when the regime is falling apart. Tried-and-true policy responses no longer appear relevant to the problems of the day.

For example, Republican Herbert Hoover presided over the beginning of the Great Depression, steadfastly adhering to free-market principles. Democrat Jimmy Carter was overwhelmed by the energy crisis, global upheaval arising from the Iranian Revolution and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, and rampant inflation.

Both Hoover and Carter were repudiated in their bids for reelection in favor of new political regimes with different governing philosophies.

One more thing: Skowronek argues that the power of presidents, reconstructive or otherwise, to transform government and society has diminished over time. In Reagan’s case, policy changes wrought by his conservative coalition pale by comparison to those of FDR.

If presidents are becoming more like each other, what does that mean?

The contemporary picture

To place contemporary politics in political time, it is appropriate to characterize Donald Trump as a disjunctive president attempting to break out of the Reagan mold and forge his own legacy.

To be sure, Trump’s program included 1980s holdovers — tax cuts for the rich, deregulation, antagonism to social welfare, indifference to deficit spending, and appointment of conservative, anti-abortion judges.

However, Trump, an outsider to politics, clashed frequently with the Republican establishment and rarely mentioned Reagan. His “America First” stances on immigration, tariffs and international alliances differed from GOP orthodoxy.

More openly than did his predecessors, Trump condoned, embraced and promoted right-wing extremism, voter suppression, false and misleading narratives, as well as political violence.

Still, despite his 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden and the multitude of scandals encircling him, Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

As for President Joe Biden, he hopes to launch a new Democratic era, based on progressive domestic programs, pro-green and counter-China industrial policy, and American global leadership.

Like Obama, Biden came to power during crisis times and secured the enactment of enormous federal relief and recovery packages. Despite high inflation, the economy has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Stronger-than-expected results for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections revealed the unpopularity of the anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ+ agenda of Republicans.

In Skowronek’s terms, Biden is bidding to become a reconstructive president. The chances of that happening are not great.

Not only is the president’s reelection not guaranteed, but his age and finding a capable successor are prominent concerns. Moreover, only a small percentage of Americans trust politicians or activist government.

Even more problematic are structural obstacles to a progressive majority, including the Electoral College, gerrymandering, the filibuster and a reactionary U.S. Supreme Court.

End of political time?

It is no wonder why politics today bewilder us. We live in a decaying political era, waiting anxiously to see what will come next.

American political evolution practically stopped in 2000. The red and blue contours of the electoral map have shifted very little. Only a handful of swing states, including Pennsylvania, decide presidential elections.

Since the Reagan-Bush years, every president took office with party majorities in both houses of Congress. After two years in office (with the exception of George W. Bush after 9/11), presidents lost party control of one or both houses for the remainder of their tenure.

The political scientist Christopher Wlezien theorized that voters react as a thermostat to increased government activity. In response to perceived overreach by presidents in their first two years, voters use the midterm elections to rein them in.

As a result, divided government, exacerbated by party polarization, is the norm, not the exception in Washington, D.C.

Increasingly, 21st-century presidents face the same challenges and obtain similar results. This is what Skowronek sees as the possible end of political time.

Congress, the bureaucracy, the media and the public have considerable resources to check presidents. Just ask Donald Trump, whose attempts to lead by fiat were blocked by investigations, lawsuits, impeachment and the ballot.

Therefore, presidents have a choice. They can accept and work within the limits of the political system. Or, more ominously, they can attempt to break through forcefully by exercising unilateral powers and forging a strong populist identity.

All it takes to shatter the political cycle is someone with authoritarian ambition, skill and willingness to crush political opponents. Trump’s strongman style, his cult-like following, and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, constituted a trial run.

The next time around, Trump or a copycat like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may finish the job.

Democracy will be on the ballot everywhere in 2024. Partisan and ideological battles have spread from the national arena to state, local, even school board elections.

The struggle will be long and exhausting, even dangerous. As we saw on Jan. 6, those in power will not relinquish it easily.

If the forces of autocracy prevail, the profound changes in American politics that result may be the last.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef.