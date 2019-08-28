I am honored to join the central Pennsylvania community as Elizabethtown College’s 15th president. I am quickly learning what a welcoming, active and engaged community this is, and my family and I are thrilled to be a part of it.

I want the community to know how important it is to me that we work together to enhance the lives of our young people. It is an evolving climate in higher education, though I’ve always found in challenging times the outcome is better when we all work together.

Nationwide, many colleges and universities have had to make difficult decisions in order to ensure their long-term sustainability. Elizabethtown College, despite its successes, also is not immune from the changing demands of our students and the workforce. As shifting demographics, especially in the Northeast, have transformed smaller colleges, we’ve added more high-demand and future-focused majors and master’s programs, including a physician assistant program, undergraduate programs in neuroscience and data analytics, the nation’s first master’s degree in music education with a focus on peacebuilding, and new concentrations in our award-winning engineering program.

We continue to advance our offerings so our 21st century students are prepared for jobs that may not yet exist.

Building community partnerships is also vital for our students to gain experience, expand their minds and create solid networks to help them flourish in their next phase of life. As adults, we need to model academic and business partnerships to keep our communities thriving. If we do it right, everyone benefits.

At Elizabethtown we remain focused on the liberal arts and on our mission to educate our students for lives of service and purposeful life work. Our students can take courses in peace and conflict studies, minor in philosophy, participate in theater productions, and benefit from our Center for Global Understanding and Peacemaking.

Our approach to education helps to develop our students’ foundational skills like critical thinking, problem-solving, adaptability, and integrity — all essential for career success.

We will continue to shape experiences for our students to become global leaders so they leave our campus with a willingness to listen to others’ viewpoints, a sense of responsibility for their actions and a desire to help others.

When I began my career in law, serving as a college president was not a career path that I imagined. However, what I’ve learned during my many experiences at Widener, Johns Hopkins and Thomas Jefferson universities is that resiliency, collaboration and teamwork have all built a foundation that has prepared me and shaped my professional trajectory. These are qualities I will strive to instill in our students and my campus colleagues.

I’m looking forward to living in central Pennsylvania and partnering with you and our communities. I also encourage you to visit our beautiful campus in E-town, home to the Blue Jays, so you can see firsthand how our incredible students are learning, growing, and succeeding as they prepare to make their own mark on our communities and the world.

Cecilia M. McCormick became president of Elizabethtown College on July 1. She previously served as vice provost for academic strategy and special programs at Jefferson University in Philadelphia.