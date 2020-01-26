“I object your honor. This trial is a travesty. It’s a travesty of a mockery of a sham of a mockery of two mockeries of a sham.” — Woody Allen as Fielding Mellish, “Bananas” (1971)
Watching the Senate debate the rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump last week, I couldn’t help but think about the court scene in Woody Allen’s “Bananas.”
On the one hand, we saw the seriousness of the impeachment managers from the House of Representatives, arguing earnestly for Trump’s removal from office as if they were auditioning for the role of Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
On the other, there were the president’s lawyers, playing straight to the Fox News audience, reciting Republican talking points with little regard to the evidence presented against their defendant.
Absurd. Ridiculous. Farcical. A sham of a travesty of a mockery of a sham.
Speaking of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” one commentator likened the one-sided nature of the proceedings to that of a Jim Crow trial in which everybody knows what the verdict on the black defendant will be.
Like the jury in Harper Lee’s novel, who convicted Tom Robinson despite Finch proving Robinson’s innocence, Republican jurors are likely to acquit the president despite overwhelming evidence that Trump attempted to coerce Ukraine into announcing an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
The result of the impeachment trial was preordained in the 2018 midterm elections, when the GOP retained majority control of the Senate and Mitch McConnell returned as Senate majority leader.
The only drama is whether there will be defections from either party. And whether any Republican will go so far as to condemn the president’s conduct as votes are cast for acquittal.
Expressing disappointment with Trump is now the extreme position in GOP politics.
The default position is: President Trump did nothing wrong.
So far, it appears that the president’s defense is no defense, unless you define “defense” as “flooding the zone” with character attacks, conspiracy theories and misinformation. Perhaps that will change when Trump’s lawyers continue their arguments this week.
I can’t help but wonder what senators were thinking (when they weren’t clowning) when White House counsel Pat Cipollone said with a straight face on the Senate floor that Trump — the man who has uttered or tweeted more 16,000 documented untruths — “is a man of his word.”
Or when the Trump legal team lied about Republicans and the president’s counsel being barred from the House impeachment inquiry. (They weren’t.)
Or when the president’s legal brief claimed an impeachable offense occurs only when the president breaks a law. (Not true, and besides, laws were broken.)
Make no mistake, the Senate — more specifically, the Republican leadership — is on trial as much as is Trump.
There is still a chance that senators will summon the testimony of key actors such as former national security adviser John Bolton and compel the release of relevant executive branch documents.
I find it hard to believe that the Senate would not seek additional evidence, especially since one of the articles of impeachment is Trump’s obstruction of Congress.
The president himself bragged at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his impeachment defense was going well because, “honestly, we have all the material. They don’t have the material.”
It’s a leap of faith to believe that there are enough Republicans with the integrity, survival instincts or institutional pride to support opening up the trial and avoiding the ensnarement of the Senate as an accomplice to Trump’s cover-up.
I’m thinking about not only Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who fashions himself a statesman, and the electorally endangered Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, but also Sen. Lamar Alexander, who is the closest thing to the conscience of the Senate now that John McCain is gone.
The Tennessee senator has always been an institutionalist. He was once an understudy to U.S. Sen. Howard Baker, the Republican leader who questioned President Richard Nixon’s conduct during the Watergate scandal.
Alexander first made national headlines after he was elected governor of Tennessee in 1978. He was sworn in several days before his scheduled inauguration day when it was discovered that his predecessor, Democrat Ray Blanton, was corruptly issuing pardons.
Also, he has a reputation for bipartisanship, garnered from being an education reformer as governor, the co-sponsor of the Every Student Succeeds Act signed by President Barack Obama (which replaced No Child Left Behind), and a collaborator with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., to improve the Affordable Care Act.
Since he is retiring from the Senate at the end of this year, Alexander is not under pressure to toe the Trump line. Of all people, he would be most aware that the Senate risks becoming a laughingstock if it does not present at least the trappings of a real trial of the president.
To paraphrase Finch, “In the name of God, Lamar Alexander, do your duty.”
Of course, support for witnesses and documents is not the same as a vote to convict the president, and I would not expect Alexander to go that far.
Advocating for a fair impeachment trial in the Senate is the best we can hope for now.
The trial of democracy in America takes place in November, and we are the jury.
E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College.