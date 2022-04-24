Florida recently passed the Parental Rights in Education Law, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

While proponents claim that the law provides a way to assert parental rights in the classroom, I believe that it puts LGBTQ youth in danger.

Beyond banning teaching about LGBTQ identities in grades K-3, the bill also has a clause that requires school district personnel to disclose a child’s sexual orientation to the child’s parents if that child seeks school counseling.

There are clear benefits to instruction on queer identities in the classroom, which Florida’s law bans. Learning about LGBTQ identities has been linked to a 23% decrease in attempted suicides among LGBTQ youth, according to The Trevor Project. Because 40% of LGBTQ youth have contemplated suicide and because they attempt suicide at four times the rate of non-LGBTQ youth, that decrease represents a huge improvement.

Jackie Jackson-Dean, a Pasco County, Florida, school psychologist, told the Tampa Bay Times that discrimination and being taught that they are “abnormal” have contributed to this increased rate of suicide attempts in LGBTQ youth.

Learning about queer identities also reduces traumatizing mistakes like deadnaming (calling someone their former name after they have changed it) and misgendering in schools, keeping LGBTQ youth safer.

Furthermore, despite what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and supporters of the new law claim, teaching about LGBTQ identities is not grooming.

Heather Zayde, a Brooklyn-based social worker, told Healthline that instruction on LGBTQ identities is not indoctrination — it represents inclusion for vulnerable populations of people. Children do not become gay because of instruction. They are simply able to recognize their identities through instruction — which does not include discussions of sex in younger grades. Claiming that it does is disingenuous and plays into false claims that some LGBTQ people are pedophiles.

Requiring teachers and administrators to disclose a student’s sexual orientation further endangers the lives of LGBTQ people.

Premature “outing” can lead to murder, abuse and homelessness. According to the nonprofit American Progress, LGBTQ youth make up 20% to 40% of homeless youth, a stark disparity compared to the percentage of the population that they represent (5%-10%).

Homelessness can be traumatizing, and even more so for LGBTQ youth. American Progress also reported that 58% of homeless LGBTQ youth are sexually assaulted.

This new law in Florida endangers children’s lives. A law that puts children at a higher risk of suicide and could cause an increase in homelessness is abominable.

DeSantis and supporters of this law are allowing children to be put at risk. Does anyone want children to die and suffer because of a political view? Adults are supposed to protect children, but this new law fails them.

Mal Barber is in the 11th grade at Manheim Township High School.