From the perspective of a city planner, locating the Lancaster County Prison at the Kreider Farm site gives me tremendous pause and brings images of opportunities lost.

The 78-acre site is located next to Greenwood Cemetery just south of Lancaster city on a peninsula surrounded by the Conestoga River on three sides.

The Conestoga River is perhaps the greatest environmental and economic asset of the Lancaster metropolitan region, envisioned the right way. Not recognizing this value comes at our peril. The long-term success of the region depends upon using our land resources in ways that are both strategic and inspirational, in ways that incentivize people to both stay here over time and come here anew, by choice.

In recent years, cities around the country have invested in their riverfronts, with an emphasis on a mix of vibrant uses: homes, shops, restaurants, concert venues, parks, trails and more. In fact, many cities have spent tens of millions of dollars removing undesirable land uses from their riverfronts — uses that have harmed water quality, compromised the beauty and experience of the natural landscape, and cut off direct access to the river.

The magic that these cities have tapped into comes from the realization that people love to interact with rivers, and that enjoyment leads to financial gain for a variety of businesses, as well as to a higher quality of life for residents and visitors to these special places. In Washington, D.C., for example, it is estimated that every dollar of public investment in the Capitol Riverfront on the Anacostia River will yield more than $8 in private investment by 2035. This economic growth — by a factor of 8 — means that tax revenues are already outpacing the upfront costs.

Do we wish to buck a positive trend of returning to our national rivers? Is it wise to undercut one of Lancaster’s unique competitive advantages in the form of the Conestoga?

As the director of community planning and economic development for the City of Lancaster, I am excited about the potential that will come with the needed relocation of the prison; the wonderful opportunities to work with the community to reimagine the current East King Street site of the prison; and the ability to restitch the neighborhood fabric in and around nearby Reservoir Park.

But, at the same time, I must also ask: Is one of the largest single pieces of contiguous land atop a picturesque river hillside the best location for a prison? A site that could ultimately draw outdoor enthusiasts and business interests, generating more vitality — and tax revenue? Do the other sites that were studied and considered carry the same steep economic and environmental opportunity costs?

I acknowledge that the siting of a prison is a dicey proposition at best. There are always many factors at play. If county officials ultimately decide to proceed with the Kreider Farm location, then I believe the following components should be essential to any site plan and design: At 78 acres, the site is huge. The prison building and supporting facilities should be compact, not sprawling. Design the site, as a whole, with special attention to its edges and transitions. Incorporate other uses that could benefit the surrounding communities.

Ecological restoration and recreational trails and facilities should be integral to the scope of the work and project budget from the beginning. This level of spending and scale of construction, without question, should improve water quality of the Conestoga and enhance the recreational experience of people on the river and along its banks. Maintain and establish a broad vegetated buffer and healthy tree canopy all along the water.

Any development, whether mixed use or institutional, should be paired with the twin goals of saving operational costs over time and proactively cleaning the water in pursuit of a (safely) fishable and swimmable river. This can be done by adopting top green building and infrastructure standards for the prison and surrounding site, such as the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system.

If the metro region is losing the potential of one riverfront site, then we should gain another. Co-locate the existing Youth Intervention Center at the Kreider Farm site, so sensitive development and improved environmental quality can advance on the Sunnyside peninsula just upriver to the northeast.

Contemporary prison design does not have to be foreboding and depressing. Seek out architectural best practices and apply these with intention, for the benefit of persons residing and working in the prison, visitors to the prison, and the many tourists — from near and far — who hopefully will flock to the river in the future and be within the prison’s view.

Finally, let’s use this moment as motivation to work together, to create a stirring comprehensive vision for the Conestoga River, a natural gem that connects so many people in our metro region. With a riverfront vision, we would have a North Star to guide our development. And we would be clearer about the appropriate criteria to apply during big decisions like this one — criteria such as economic potential, social justice and ecological and public health.

Decisions like siting and designing a prison are not easy. Let’s make these difficult choices with confidence that we are thinking at least a few generations ahead.

Christopher Delfs has served as Lancaster city’s director of community planning and economic development since 2019. In that role, he oversees land development, building codes, public art and other functions for the City of Lancaster. He previously was the deputy director and chief of staff for the District of Columbia Office of Planning, where he led community planning and design.