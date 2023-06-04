Bob Marley was the voice of a generation, but even decades after his death in 1981 at age 36, his music continues to inspire millions of people and promote a message of unity and love.

Despite his success and countless achievements, less is known about Marley’s personal life and struggles, particularly in the last years of his life, when a proper medical diagnosis might have saved his young life.

Growing up in Ecuador, I remember listening to Marley’s music at family gatherings or during road trips across the country. I remember feeling moved by the contagious reggae and Jamaican sounds. Back then I didn’t even know English and had no idea what he was saying in his songs, yet I could still feel his passion for music, as well as his message of love, solidarity and peace of mind.

But it was at one of my family gatherings, when I overheard my dad and uncle discussing one of Marley’s concerts, that I learned that Marley had died at age 36 from a soccer injury on his foot that he “refused to get checked out.”

Ever since, I’ve heard multiple stories and conspiracy theories about his death, including those involving an infected boot and the CIA’s supposed involvement in his death.

However, the truth behind Marley’s untimely death is far worse than I could ever fathom.

The beginning of the end started in 1975. Marley had been playing soccer with his friends when he smashed his foot and badly injured his right toe. During this time, Marley developed a dark spot under his toenail. Doctors assumed the spot was a result of the soccer injury, but little did they know that it was lentiginous melanoma: a rare and aggressive type of skin cancer.

It wasn’t until May 1977, when Marley injured his right toe again and the toenail fell off, that he visited a doctor in London, which is where they realized that it was cancerous.

The doctor recommended Marley have his foot amputated. But, based on his Rastafarian beliefs, he refused. Instead, he opted for a less invasive procedure and underwent skin graft treatment with an orthopedic surgeon in Miami.

Following the treatment, Marley was told it had been a success. But in reality, it was not enough to stop the melanoma from spreading throughout his body, and Marley died May 11, 1981.

Health care disparities

People often blame Marley’s death on his own “reluctance” to follow doctor’s orders following his melanoma diagnosis. But no one stops to think about the structural issues in the health care system that led to his premature death. The reality is that his death could have been prevented.

Had doctors taken Marley more seriously in 1975 and not assumed that his toe injury was from soccer, he would not have been misdiagnosed or diagnosed late with melanoma, requiring amputation.

But the doctors missed the warning signs of melanoma.

Unfortunately, Marley is not the only victim. Most people don’t realize that Black melanoma patients have a 25% lower survival rate than white patients with melanoma.

Black people also have a lower awareness of the dangers of melanoma.

Finally, compared to white people, Black people are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced-stage melanoma.

Doctors who treat these diseases are rarely trained to diagnose or recognize the symptoms among people of color, particularly Black patients, thus contributing to diagnoses at late stages.

Black patients with melanoma continue to face unequal access to prime cancer care and clinical trials that treat the disease.

Furthermore, historian Harriet Washington describes “iatrophobia” in Black people as the fear of medical communities and institutions that developed as the result of centuries of medical racism.

Thus, victim-blaming and iatrophobia add layers to the institutional and health care inequalities Marley faced during his lifetime. Some people are quick to victim-blame Marley due to his Rastafarian practices or “reluctance” to follow doctor’s orders, almost making it seem like it was his fault that he died prematurely.

However, the reality is that not even his fame, talent, international recognition or wealth could save him from decades, if not centuries, of structural racism in the health care system. For this reason, I invite people to keep in mind the importance of pushing for change and tackling systemic racism in public health.

One way to achieve this is to require doctors to recognize the symptoms of these kinds of diseases in all people, regardless of skin color. We still have a long way to go in order to improve public health practices and provide equal care for everyone.

Today, Bob Marley serves not only as an icon in the music industry and a symbol of unity, but he is a constant reminder of the inequalities people of color face in the health care system.

Yuliana Tamayo is a senior at Franklin & Marshall College.