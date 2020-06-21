Americans should have “Medicare for All,” or universal health care, because if someone doesn’t have a job, they can’t get the care they need and have to decide if they want to go into debt or skip getting medical attention.

In America, we have private insurance, which means that if you have a job you most likely have health insurance; but sometimes that does not even guarantee you will get the medical attention you need.

Michael Moore is an American filmmaker and documentarian. One of his most famous documentaries is “Sicko,” which examined the problems within the American health care system, and compared the American system to the health care systems of other countries. Moore’s film illustrated how people can be denied by their health insurer and still not receive the medical attention they need. Insurance companies can deny someone care because they believe the care is experimental or not medically necessary.

A November 2019 article from The Balance states, “Medical bills are reported to be the number one cause of U.S. bankruptcies. One study has claimed that 62.1% of bankruptcies were caused by medical issues.”

That article cited a survey of people with employer-sponsored insurance by the Kaiser Family Foundation/LA Times Survey in 2019. “The study found that 1 in 5 people surveyed have been contacted by collection agencies, while 9% of those surveyed stated they had declared personal bankruptcy due to medical expenses,” Kimberly Amadeo wrote for The Balance.

People should not have to go into debt to receive the care they need. This is not the case in countries like Great Britain, Canada and Japan, which offer universal health care. Their systems provide care for everyone, even those without a job. In these countries, there are typically no bills for medical care.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are losing their health insurance because they are losing their jobs. According to an NPR report last month, an analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation estimated “that 27 million people have recently lost their health coverage.” This is terrible because if any of these people get deathly sick from the coronavirus, they might not be able to get the medical care and follow-up treatment they need.

Medical care should be a right, not a privilege, and Americans should not go into debt for receiving medical care.

Ilynd Rapant just graduated from Solanco High School as a member of the Class of 2020.