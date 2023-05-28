I remember Nov. 7, 2003, like it was yesterday.

I was then a civilian attorney with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. I was on a bus with a group of Army JAG and civilian attorneys and staff returning to Fort Belvoir, Virginia, when our staff judge advocate informed us that the Army JAG Corps’ senior warrant officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sharon Swartworth, and senior noncommissioned officer, Sgt. Maj. Cornell Gilmore, lost their lives after their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter had been shot down in Iraq near Tikrit.

Swartworth and Gilmore were in Iraq to boost the morale of soldiers responsible for administering military justice. They were accompanying Maj. Gen. Thomas J. Romig, who was a passenger in another helicopter. The target chosen by the Iraqi insurgents was a matter of chance — Romig and another Army JAG officer witnessed the tragedy from their helicopter.

Fate can be ironic. Swartworth had avoided death two years earlier. In 2001, she had moved out of her office in the outer ring of the Pentagon to work out of temporary quarters during Pentagon renovations. In her Washington Post obituary, her father stated that she had felt lucky to be alive. She described the nose of the plane that struck the Pentagon on 9/11 as being in her office. The occupant of her former office, Lt. Gen. Timothy Maude, was killed in the attack on the Pentagon.

The U.S. Army is a close-knit community. The deaths of spouses and classmates of friends and colleagues, as well as that of senior leaders, reverberate throughout the Army family. Their memory lives on not only in the hearts of their families and loved ones, but in the entire Army family.

Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as their families.

Why do they serve?

I believe that many serve because they believe in a cause bigger than themselves. It is about patriotism, selfless service and loyalty to country and their fellow military members. They serve because they believe that their country is a cause worth dying for. They believe that the flag to which they pledge their allegiance is the symbol of a united country devoted to the pursuit of liberty and justice for all.

Sgt. Maj. Gilmore had been stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington state just before his assignment as the senior noncommissioned officer for the Army JAG Corps. According to the Military Times, he had directed the male chorus at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel while stationed there. The last song that he sang to his congregation at Fort Lewis, “Lord, Send Me, I’ll Go,” spoke of his commitment to both God and country.

“He cared desperately about taking care of soldiers, not only soldiers in the JAG Corps, but the ability of JAG to take care of all military members,” Jack Nevin, an Army Reserve colonel who worked with Gilmore at Fort Lewis, told The Associated Press. “He died doing what he liked doing best, which was going out in field and meeting with our young soldiers.”

Abraham Lincoln’s final words of his Gettysburg Address are at the core of the cause worth dying for: “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

Greatest Generation’s legacy

In his book “The Greatest Generation,” journalist Tom Brokaw describes a generation of Americans shaped by the Great Depression and World War II. Their values — patriotism, personal responsibility and hard work — were shaped by the hardships that they faced during their early adult years.

Many members of that generation went off to war and did not return home. Many were interred in overseas cemeteries in Europe, Asia and the Pacific islands. My wife and I had the privilege of visiting some of these cemeteries in Luxembourg and France. Each visit was an awe-inspiring experience.

As a young Army officer, I encountered Germans who had been young adults during World War II. In December 1980, I met the head of the Mainz public transportation system who had been a German soldier during World War II. He told me that he had been captured by the U.S. Army and held in a prisoner-of-war camp in Louisiana until the end of the war. He stated that he had been treated well as a POW and was very grateful for the decency of the American people.

On a visit to West Berlin, I was in uniform when an older German gentleman sat next to me on a public bus. He was courteous and friendly. He told me that the people of Berlin had experienced hardships after the war, but that he was grateful that America had supported West Germany and West Berlin. They not only survived, they eventually thrived — unlike many of those living in East Germany.

The World War II generation sacrificed to ensure that Germany and other countries could embrace democracies that protect freedom and the rule of law. The World War II generation’s values won both World War II and the Cold War.

Time marches on. We are rapidly losing members of the World War II generation. Its youngest members are now in their 90s. How do we continue to honor them?

All too soon, honoring and thanking them personally for their sacrifice will no longer be possible. So, in the words of Lincoln, we must honor them by finishing their unfinished work — by devoting ourselves to the “cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion.”

The United States and Western democracies are now challenged to respond to Russian aggression against Ukraine and other threats. Will we stand up for democracy not only in Ukraine, but also in our own country?

Each generation finds its purpose and defines itself in the challenges it faces. We are served well by remembering those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

I will remember Sgt. Maj. Gilmore, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Swartworth, Lt. Gen. Maude and others when I reflect on the meaning of this Memorial Day. However, Memorial Day calls us to do more. Not only will I reflect on their lives and memories, I will also recall the values that inspired their service to a cause worth dying for.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.