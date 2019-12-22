When my family gathers for Christmas this year, we will have an empty seat at the table.
My younger sister, Izzy, died from a heroin overdose in 2015, when she was just 25. I think about the loss not just at the holidays, but every single day.
I have plenty of company. Almost half of the people in this country, and right here in Lancaster County, have experienced the impact of addiction on their families.
I am a psychiatrist who specializes in the treatment of addiction. I understand the science of addiction, and how it is a chronic brain disease for which we have effective treatments, like other chronic diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure that also require treatment.
But I am also a brother, someone who lost a remarkable, bold, outgoing, loving sister to this difficult disease.
As an elementary school kid, Izzy was so touched by the loss of people in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that she made jewelry, which she sold to our neighbors, donating the proceeds to survivor groups. As a high school kid, she was fearless on the soccer field and volleyball court. As a young adult, she liked taking photographs and spending time with her friends. She had a deep love for animals and was devoted to our family dogs, as well as her own.
Like others with an addiction to opioids, she started down the thorny path after taking painkillers following surgery for a sports injury. That’s when her life began to change. At the time of her death, she was trying to figure out who she was and where she was going. She actually was early in the recovery process when she had a slip, and it was a fatal one.
Unfortunately, only about 1 in 10 people with addiction end up even receiving treatment. Part of the problem is limited access. Another one is the stigma often attached to addiction.
We can begin to address this problem right now, right here, in our everyday actions.
This year at the holidays, when you gather with family and friends to share a meal or spend time together, I ask you to think about people like Izzy and families like mine. I ask you to work to understand people in your community, people who might be sitting at your table, who feel the impact of addiction due to loved ones who have died from addiction or those who are struggling with it. Everyone has their own journey; let’s lift each other up along the way and offer support, not judgment.
Be compassionate with your language. To me, Izzy was not an “addict.” She was not “dirty” and trying to get “clean.” She was my sister who was walking a difficult path that required every ounce of her courage and bravery.
Be patient. Allow family and friends who have been touched by addiction to open up and talk about it, if they feel comfortable doing that. You don’t need to offer answers or solutions. You can offer grace and compassion.
You probably already guessed this, but it is because of the death of Izzy — and later a colleague from my days in medical training who also died from addiction — that I eventually specialized in treating addictions. Because of Izzy, I learned about how addiction impacts the brain. I learned about medication-assisted treatment and other effective methods for treating addiction, methods that give me hope for people like Izzy.
But Izzy’s death also taught me deeper lessons about the value of compassion and understanding, and the enduring power of love.
I saw Izzy on her 25th birthday. I did not know it, but it would be our final time together. My mom took a photo of us on that day, just two months before Izzy died.
It is a singular photo that shows us looking directly into each other’s eyes and smiling. At the time, we were adult siblings who were a little embarrassed by its intimacy — “C’mon mom!” —\!q but it is now one of my most cherished possessions.
If you come into my office, you will see another photo on my desk. Izzy took this one, of a tree that we both liked, which grew in a cornfield near our childhood home. I look at it every day and, to me, it looks like love.
Dr. Mitchell Crawford is a psychiatrist trained in addiction treatment at WellSpan Philhaven.