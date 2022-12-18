Do you think it is fair for someone who pushes his or her body to the limit every single day for months on end and trains as hard as any human on the planet to be paid less than the average 9-to-5 worker? This is the truth for the majority of professional track and field athletes. Their compensation must change to reflect their effort.

Pro runners make their income in a few different ways. They are paid a salary by the leagues they run for, but this amount is so small that it’s barely even worth mentioning (a few thousand dollars a year).

Most of their income comes in the form of endorsements and sponsorships from companies like Nike and Brooks. They also can make income in the form of prize money from placing high and winning races. Big-name athletes are also paid appearance fees, which are used to entice them to run at certain meets.

It might seem like they are making a lot because of these different income sources, but that is far from the truth. According to an article by Danielle Smyth on the personal finance website Sapling, “In 2022 the average income for a full-time pro runner was just under $40,000.”

That figure is less than the median salary of a regular working U.S citizen ($54,000).

Another thing that must be taken into account is that track athletes also have to worry about injuries. In track and field, injuries are very common due to the extensive training and stress that athletes put their bodies through to be in top shape.

When a runner gets injured, he or she loses any potential prize money from competing. Appearance fees are also taken off the table.

This is especially brutal for athletes who become pregnant. It has been reported that former Olympian Alysia Montano was told by Asics that her pay would be reduced during the year in which she was pregnant. This isn’t fair for the runners, as they are basically forced into choosing their career or their families.

Runners should be paid a salary year-round by the league or association for which they compete. They should also be treated much better.

When runners go to meets they have to pay for the transportation, hotels and rental cars, with all expenses coming right out of their pocket.

“You have to get an agent to get you into meets, that’s 15% of your income right there,” former track and field athlete Nick Symmonds said in an interview. “Then most runners get a coach, which is another 10% cut. On top of that, taking care of your body is very important and you are usually getting massages or treatments once or twice a week, which adds up over time.”

Leagues or associations should pay for these expenses. Doing that would build much more of a relationship with athletes and make them feel like they are cared for by their profession. There must also be better protection for athletes, such as injury and pregnancy pay, so they can still make a living when they can’t compete.

Adding a guaranteed income based on how much you made the previous year could help. So, for example, if an athlete made $50,000 off of prize money the year prior and then got hurt, they should get a guaranteed percentage of that figure, maybe 50% or 75%. This could help athletes not worry and stress out as much and also allow them to recover properly instead of rushing back.

For all the tough physical and mental pain these men and women put themselves through for days on end, the pay just isn’t fair. Pro runners should be paid more fairly for their hard work. They shouldn’t be making less than a person filling out paperwork.

Zach Phy is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.