A dangerous ideology called “Christian nationalism” has been rearing its head across our country, including right here in Lancaster County. Thankfully, many in our community — including many Christians — have been raising their voices to reject this extreme political movement. As Christian clergy members and scholars in Lancaster County, we want to both add our voices to this chorus, and to spell out why we feel compelled to emphatically reject so-called “Christian nationalism.”

As Christians, we seek to live our faith day to day. Our faith centers on the teachings of Jesus Christ, who exhorted us to love God with all of our hearts and to love our neighbor as ourselves. Some of his followers wanted Jesus to become a worldly king — to overthrow the political order and to take power for himself. But the Bible tells us that Jesus instead made himself a servant to others, and instructed us to do likewise.

A small group of political extremists would like us to believe their interpretation of the recent cancellations of scheduled Christian nationalist events in Lancaster County; those events included a discussion on Pennsylvania’s supposed founding as an “explicitly Christian state.”

According to their interpretation, a “woke mob” is “hell-bent” on stopping the good Christians of Lancaster County from being able to speak their views. And, in their interpretation, those who reject Christian nationalism are doing so because they are non-Christians who oppose Christianity itself.

But their interpretation is not reality. Research shows that Christian nationalists represent the views of a distinct minority of Christians, views that most traditional and mainline Christian churches see as too extreme. What so many find objectionable in Christian nationalism is its explicit aim to impose a specific religious ideology upon all Americans and to make U.S. laws conform to far-right Christian theology.

In America, and here in Lancaster County, liberals and conservatives engage in discussions and open debates all the time. And we enjoy freedom of religion as a constitutional right, which grants any person of any faith the freedom to practice whatever religion they choose. Indeed, many of us have ancestors who fled Europe — where there was not a separation of church and state — motivated by this promise of religious freedom.

Importantly, freedom of religion includes the right to not have someone else’s religion forced upon us. The Founding Fathers were clear on this; President John Adams, himself a Christian and a signer of the Declaration of Independence, also signed the Treaty of Tripoli, which stated that “the government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.”

What Christian nationalists want is to force a single religion — their specific version of Christianity — on everyone else. Their goal is a Christian theocracy. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado voiced this view recently, saying, “The church is supposed to direct the government.”

Fundamental threat

“Christian nationalism” contradicts both the teachings of Christ and the core tenets of the U.S. Constitution. As Americans, we can have a democracy or we can have a theocracy. We cannot have both.

There’s a good reason why so many of us urged local businesses to refuse giving these extremists a platform. It’s actually pretty simple: Christian nationalists pose a fundamental threat to a democratic society that values religious freedom and religious diversity as guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Christian nationalists represent a direct threat to both of these values.

To be clear, people still have the right to hold and to voice these beliefs — no one is stopping them. And these businesses certainly enjoy the constitutionally protected right to host such events. But their customers also have the right to tell them how offensive they find these events. And so they did.

You might ask: Where is the line? Respect for each other’s freedoms and rights is a baseline, without which it is not possible to have a free and democratic society. An ideology that is committed to the eradication or subjugation of those who do not subscribe to it undermines democracy and threatens freedom.

No restraint shown

Do people who claim to value freedom — but who really only value the freedom of people who think as they do — truly value freedom? Or is what they really value dominance and control?

When Penn Cinema in Lititz made the recent decision to cancel a screening of Steve Turley’s documentary “The Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania,” a film openly promoting Christian nationalism, the public Facebook comments from Turley’s supporters spoke volumes. One man wrote, “We desperately need to take up arms and run those feckless bastards out of this country! Our forefathers did it in 1776, we have better equipment now, we can damn sure do it again.” Another commenter called for jailing those who encouraged the venue to not show the film, or “firing squad for treason against the country.” When one commenter encouraged praying for their opponents, another chimed in, “It takes more then (sic) prayer! You also gotta defend the grounds! Guns armor I don’t care we need to intimidate these basturds (sic) back!”

What is most telling here is that neither Turley nor a single one of his supporters pushed back against these extremist views. No one said, “This is too far.” In times of rising instances of far-right political violence across our nation, no one raised even a word of caution.

Abhorrent views

We feel it is important to additionally note the dangerous intersection not only between Christian nationalism and incitements to political violence, but also the connection to overtly white supremacist movements and ideology.

LNP | LancasterOnline investigative journalist Carter Walker reported earlier this month that Turley retweeted an article “promoting the racist idea that whites are being intentionally, systematically replaced by non-whites.”

We find such views abhorrent. And un-Christlike. Jesus taught us that every single one of us is a child of God, loved by our Creator, and that we are to love one another as God loves us.

However dangerous and undemocratic such beliefs may be, Christian nationalists do enjoy the right to their beliefs and to gather with other like-minded people. But they are not entitled to our silence while they try to normalize militant intolerance in our community.

Lancaster County is home to many different kinds of people, and we celebrate these differences. We come from many different racial and ethnic backgrounds. We practice different faiths. We hold different political leanings. And we must not lose the baseline of what allows us to coexist in love and harmony: a respect for each other’s rights, dignity and freedom.

This column was co-signed by Sister Dottie Almoney, Saint Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church; the Rev. Regina Bautista; the Rev. Dr. Carrie Call, Penn Central Conference, United Church of Christ, Lancaster; Greg Carey, professor of New Testament at Lancaster Theological Seminary; the Rev. Matt Carlson, Akron Mennonite Church; Malinda Clatterbuck, Anabaptist minister; Mark Clatterbuck, associate professor of religion and religion department chair at Montclair State University; the Rev. Katie Cort, Grace United Church of Christ; the Rev. Faith J. D’Urbano, Episcopal priest; the Rev. Jane Dutton and the Rev. Liz Fulmer, Grandview Church; the Rev. Traci B. Glover, pastor of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Marietta; the Rev. Dawn Harmon, A New Beginning Bible Fellowship Ministries; Pastor Mark Harris, Salem United Church of Christ; the Rev. Bud Hartley; the Rev. Beth Hawk, retired Lutheran pastor; the Rev. Douglas Hill; the Rev. Bob Ierien, Redeemer Lutheran Church; the Rev. Gretchen Ierien, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church; the Rev. Bradley Mattson, Hope Episcopal Church; the Rev. Dr. Timothy A. Mentzer; the Venerable Jane Miron, Saint Thomas Episcopal Church; the Rev. Jason Perkowski; Kevin M. Ressler, Mennonite preacher and president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County; the Rev. James Rinehart, Hope Episcopal Church; the Rev. Tim Small and the Rev. Phil Snyder, retired Episcopal priests; the Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Verkouw, Pastor, Grace Lutheran Church; the Rev. Dr. Darryl W. Stephens, director of United Methodist studies at Lancaster Theological Seminary.

The lead authors of this column are the Rev. Jennifer Mattson, rector of Saint Thomas Episcopal Church in Lancaster and co-chair of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s committee on gun violence, and the Rev. Matthew Lenahan, pastor of Zion Lutheran Church in Akron and director of the Wittel Farm Growing Project. Both Mattson and Lenahan are involved in the grassroots organization POWER Interfaith Lancaster County.