I’m always astounded to contemplate that my mother was born into a “free” and democratic nation where her mother could not vote. The journey from the earliest interest in suffrage to the 19th amendment’s ratification in 1920 to 1987, when March was first declared Women’s History Month by a special presidential proclamation, was long, arduous and fraught with obstacles.

Leading the way, in 1940, historian, activist and archivist Mary Ritter Beard noted in a letter to Howard University librarian Dorothy Porter: “Without documents; no history. Without history; no memory. Without memory; no greatness. Without greatness; no development among women.”

Beard was correct; the documents, the history, the memory needed to be exposed in order for true change to happen. Without a substantial paradigm change, ideas — no matter how compelling or beneficial — remain merely anecdotal, and paradigms change only when marginalized voices and arguments surface and are heard. As the women’s liberation movement of the 1960s and ’70s morphed into an academic pursuit, feminist scholars culled the annals of history for writings about women’s concerns, opinions and accomplishments. In 1970, after finding to their dismay that only 3% of history texts pertained to women, they turned to archival research and a treasure hunt for forgotten writings by and about women. Their intense efforts yielded many rewards. Some of the unearthed texts have become central to literature and related courses in academia; others remain less well-known. I’d like to suggest a few of the excavated gems.

— In 1972, Ivy League professor Nancy Cott and four co-feminists edited a collection of archival texts titled “Root of Bitterness: Documents of the Social History of American Women.” Published in a second edition in 1996, the anthology grew to more than 80 primary writings from the 1630s to 1900. The texts are as varied as they are fascinating.

They include The Examination of Anne Hutchinson, exiled from the Massachusetts Bay Colony for helping the 60 or so townsfolk to understand the theological complexities of Sunday sermons at mid-week meetings in her home; and the transcript of Susanna Martin’s 1692 trial for witchcraft (she was hung on July 19 of that year). They also include the remembrances of Mah-i-Ti-Wo-Nee-Ni (Iron Teeth), a 92-year-old Cheyenne woman, about Indian resistance to reservation policies and the 1877 removal of the Northern Cheyenne people from their homelands and their grueling 1878 return, an ordeal that claimed the lives of three of her five children. The texts also include narratives of escaped slaves and even a rare letter from an enslaved woman to her former playmate and mistress outlining her experiences of being bought and sold.

— In 1978, after very limited success during her lifetime (selling fewer than 5,000 copies and being more or less out of print since 1960), Zora Neale Hurston’s 1937 novel “Their Eyes Were Watching God” became a best-selling novel and a core text of American literature. Once again, Hurston, a writer of the Harlem Renaissance, was rediscovered — literally unearthed — by an admirer, writer Alice Walker, when Walker journeyed to Florida to find Hurston’s weedy and snake-infested unmarked grave. She supplied a headstone and left with recovered Hurston works, including “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” The protagonist of Hurston’s novel is Janie Crawford, a woman living in Florida during the 1930s. The novel is a riot of mixed discourse, the controlled prose of the narrator and the Black dialect of the characters. As Janie grows into a self-actualized woman and as her voice merges with the narrator’s, the novel takes on a universal quality that transcends place, race and time.

— In 1987, Jean Fagan Yellin published a new edition of Harriet Jacobs’ long forgotten, book-length slave narrative, "Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl: Written by Herself.” Originally edited and published by Lydia Maria Child in 1861 and lost to history, Jacobs’ narrative recounts her master’s attempted seductions (which we would call sexual assaults); her escape from slavery to her grandmother’s attic and her sojourn of seven years there in cramped, cold or stiflingly hot conditions; and her eventual escape to the North and freedom.

— Also in 1987, Toni Morrison’s “Beloved,” a novel about an escaped slave and mother named Sethe, was published. The story was inspired by Morrison’s discovery of the trial documents and newspaper coverage of Margaret (Peggy) Garner. The enslaved Garner killed her baby daughter and was on the path to killing her other children and herself when she was stopped by a posse. She preferred death for them all rather than slavery. In the novel, Sethe murdered her 2-year-old daughter to protect her from the life of rape, impregnation and the taking of her children that she had endured. Morrison visited a graveyard famous for its ghostly interactions and was inspired by the specters she met there.

The texts recommended here are the diamonds, words that changed the trajectory of historical and literary thought. They reflect the ongoing quest for inclusion and equality sought by American feminists. They ask their readers to evaluate liberty, freedom and opportunity. These American mothers unrelentingly move us ever closer to fulfilling the promises made by American fathers.

Carla Rineer is an assistant professor in English and world languages at Millersville University. The courses she teaches include “The Woman Writer and Her World.”