When historians write about the 2020 presidential election, the attempts to overturn the results of that election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, I suspect that they will bear witness to the honor, integrity and courage of White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Arizona state Rep. Rusty Bowers, and former U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

I believe that these five Republicans will be remembered as profiles in courage, but Cassidy Hutchinson may stand out among them. The recently released transcripts of her testimony reveal the intense pressure intended to silence the truth about what happened Jan. 6, 2021. Her testimony is comparable to the Watergate hearing testimony of John Dean, White House counsel for President Richard M. Nixon, and presidential aide Alexander Butterfield, who testified about the recording system that taped Nixon’s White House conversations. Hutchinson’s actions may serve as a case study for future generations of public servants.

We just marked the second anniversary of Jan. 6, 2021. Hutchinson’s story shouldn’t get lost amid the turmoil we saw last week in Washington, D.C.

Courage under pressure

The acronym LDRSHIP stands for the seven Army values of loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage (both moral and physical). Army supervisors are required to address these values in annual enlisted, officer and civilian evaluation reports of those whom they supervise.

Loyalty represents the first letter of the acronym, but authoritarians may corruptly exploit loyalty to discard the norms of a constitutional democracy. Honor, integrity and personal (moral) courage are essential and superior values to preserve the norms of democracy in the face of such corruption. In testifying about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, Hutchinson chose the superior values of government service.

Her testimony rings true, because she had no incentive to turn on her former colleagues, a number of whom she considered to be friends. Under the law, credibility attaches to statements against personal interest versus self-serving statements.

Hutchinson agonized over the consequences about not going along with what she called “Trump world.” Her testimony described the pressure brought to keep her in the Trump orbit and to discourage her from fully testifying about what she knew.

As American historian Heather Cox Richardson wrote: “The transcript is not just a damning portrait of the Trump loyalists, it is a window into the struggles of a clearly very bright young woman who was under enormous financial and emotional pressure to please her former boss and yet could not accept the erasure of her moral values. After two sessions with the committee in which she felt she had not been forthcoming, she realized she had to ‘pass the mirror test.’ ”

Hutchinson’s testimony exposes attorney Stefan Passantino — the Trump ally assigned to represent her — to disbarment and even criminal prosecution. Telling a witness to pretend not to recall an incident or a conversation — to advise that the “less you remember, the better” — is suborning perjury.

Passantino’s advice to say “I don’t recall” reminds me of President Donald Trump’s responses to the written questions posed to him by special counsel Robert S. Mueller’s investigators. The man who once claimed to have the best memory in the world was stricken with a severe case of amnesia in his written responses to those questions.

Politics of grievance

Loyalty was the defining value of Trump world. Loyalty earned pardons and grants of clemency for Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and Steve Bannon. These men received clemency solely because they were “Team Trump.” Trump’s pardons were mostly influenced by personal and political connections or goals, rather than traditional considerations of justice.

Loyalty to Trump and opposition to Democrats became the defining characteristics of the Republican Party. Indeed, in 2020, the Republican platform embraced no policy statements or positions — just loyalty to Trump.

This tribal loyalty has become toxic. Many leaders of the Republican Party appear to be more focused on a war on cultural “wokeness,” bureaucrats, “elites,” mainstream media, immigrants, states and cities governed by Democrats and even the medical establishment than engaged in discussions about substantive policy. When public servants such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, election officials, election workers and their families need protection against death threats after personal attacks by politicians, we need to call out and reject those who engage in the politics of tribal grievance and hate.

It was not always like this.

The Republican Party to which I belonged stood for a strong national defense, fiscal and personal responsibility, free trade and respect for the Constitution, the rule of law, government institutions and public service. Immigrants were not characterized as invaders and criminals.

When pressed about what he hoped the legacy of the Jan. 6 committee would be, Democratic U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland replied that he hoped it would be “an unswerving devotion to the facts, the rule of law and the Constitution.”

Profiles in courage

Hutchinson, Raffensperger, Bowers, Cheney and Kinzinger represent profiles in courage because — in the face of pressure to deny the truth of the 2020 presidential election and the violent insurrection that followed — they embraced honor, integrity and personal (moral) courage. They placed devotion to the facts, the rule of law and the Constitution above personal and party loyalty.

History commends John Dean and Alexander Butterfield for following those same values five decades ago.

Hutchinson’s courage is particularly remarkable. This young, female aide to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows had a close-up view of what transpired Jan. 6, 2021, and defied immense pressure aimed at getting her to lie for the Trump team. Her situation was unique because of the intense financial and emotional turmoil that she faced in doing the right thing.

“I am completely indebted to these people,” she said to her mother, referring to the Trump allies trying to ensure her cooperation. “They will ruin my life, Mom, if I do anything that they don’t want me to do.”

Eventually, in despair, she had copies of Alexander Butterfield’s book, co-authored with journalist Bob Woodward, shipped to her parents’ home. “And it was after I read this I was like, if I’m going to pass the mirror test for the rest of my life, I need to try to fix some of this,” she said, according to the transcripts of her testimony.

Hutchinson’s actions will stand as a testament to honorable public service many years from now because of the values that she followed to uphold, preserve and defend the Constitution and the rule of law.

Gregory Hand, a Manheim Township resident, is a retired U.S. Army civilian attorney (1989 to 2017). He served as an Army judge advocate in Germany and as a local prosecutor in Dubuque, Iowa, from 1980 to 1989.