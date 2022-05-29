Cancel culture is used as an excuse to terrorize and bully people on the internet. In a September 2020 survey by The Guardian, one respondent defined cancel culture as “destroying a person’s career or reputation based on past events in which that person participated or past statements that person has made, even if their beliefs or opinions have changed.”

Many examples of this have circulated throughout the TikTok community, involving social media influencers and entrepreneurs. Jeffree Star, owner of a well-known beauty brand, was canceled because of a slur he had said more than 10 years prior. This resulted in him losing many of his followers and the slowing of sales of his cosmetics.

Charli D’Amelio, a well-known TikTokker, was canceled after a YouTube video was posted of her eating dinner prepared by a chef with her family and other influencers, such as James Charles. During this video, she was asked about her follower count and she said, “I wish I had more time because imagine if I hit 100 (million) after hitting 1 (million).”

Charles asked, “Was the 95 million not enough?”

After this, fans were heated. D’Amelio received hateful threats and messages encouraging her to hurt herself. Other influencers, including Trisha Paytas, began their reign of terror on D’Amelio — all because of her comment about followers.

A popular Twitch streamer named Sweet Anita, who is well-known for having Tourette syndrome and playing video games, was canceled after a video of her was leaked out of context. Anita was pre-recording a video when she had a tic and uttered an offensive slur. This clip was then edited so that it seemed like she had said this regularly.

Sweet Anita was then trolled all over the internet and essentially turned into a meme. She lost a lot of her income from her video streams and she received threats of harm to her loved ones, along with threats of leaking her home address.

She eventually posted a video explaining what happened, and people slowly calmed down. But she now has the fear of being recorded while she has tics and usually mutes her microphone on livestreams to avoid another incident.

Some may argue that these people should be held accountable and punished for what they did — that they have possibly offended a large group of people. And as influencers who have large platforms, they are role models for many people.

Influencers should be held accountable no matter how severe the incident. But does this mean we, their followers, should get an easy pass to terrorize and ruin someone’s life? We can take away people’s platforms and their voices on the internet, but telling people to hurt themselves isn’t the way to solve these issues.

Reforming how we treat people in response to incidents should be the solution. Instead of bullying, insulting and terrorizing, we should silence the videos and output of these people by boycotting their videos and simply blocking them. We all make mistakes, but these people shouldn’t have to go through hell to pay for them.

Angel Rivera is in the 12th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.