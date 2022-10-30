My grandparents purchased six solar panels for their home 12 years ago. They have saved 95,600 pounds of carbon dioxide from going into the atmosphere. Everyone should use some form of solar energy, small or big.

Our earthly energy materials such as natural gas and coal are running out. However, energy from the sun should continue for billions of years. The website theplanets.org explains that “the Sun is 4.6 billion years old. It is about halfway through its life as a yellow dwarf star in the main sequence.”

Solar energy utilizes the power from the sun — which is not running out anytime soon — and turns it into energy.

Not only is solar energy a lasting option, but it enables homeowners to not have to fully rely on large companies for their electricity.

Alexandros Charalambides, a professor at the Cyprus University of Technology, says that solar power is “cheaper in many cases, and definitely more sustainable than our dependence on traditional power plants that use resources like coal, which will eventually run out.”

Though solar energy is long-lasting, there are some negatives. Purchasing solar panels can be costly, and they are not easily movable once installed. Solar energy is solely based on using the sun’s rays and converting them into energy. Though the sun shines everywhere on Earth, not every day is a sunny day. Also, some places on Earth go through periods when the sun is not out for months at a time.

Those are the negatives regarding solar panels, but homeowners do not have to purchase that specific form of solar energy. Solar-powered outside lights, for example, have a low cost and high benefits. The lights charge during the sunny day and turn on at night with the energy they stored during the day.

In my household, there is a phone charger or two constantly connected to an outlet. Purchasing a solar-powered phone charger can help us manage our phone battery life better and reduce the electricity bill.

Beyond solar-powered lights and phone chargers, there are solar-powered home camera systems, backpacks, flashlights, radios, coolers and more.

Be like my grandparents. Make a small change that has a big impact. Whether it’s going big and installing six solar panels like my grandparents or running to Target to buy a solar-powered phone charger, you can make a difference.

Meagan Kime is in the 11th grade at Conestoga Valley High School.