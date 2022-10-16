We are all familiar with the world-famous Superman and other superheroes in the Marvel and DC Comics universes. When looking at them, we usually think of the male roles that are so popular in this day and age. But what about the female roles?

The television and movie industries should be more inclusive with content and release movies and shows that feature women as strong, independent leaders. Then, the audience can see women who can achieve anything, just as men are portrayed as doing.

When growing up, children tend to take inspiration from the people around them, whether it be a parent, teacher or simply a TV or movie character they watch in their free time. However, a lot of shows tend to focus on a male character, showing his story and achievements.

Studies have determined that only about 28% of superheroes in pop culture content are female. Why isn’t that percentage higher?

When I was a child, I watched shows that revolved around men, with the occasional episode of “Dora the Explorer” or a Barbie movie in between. Even on “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the focus was on SpongeBob and female characters were relegated to side characters or guest appearances with little impact on the show.

For kids growing up now, we should want the content they watch to be inclusive of all people, instead of merely focusing on one group or gender. If children watch noninclusive shows focusing on male characters, they may grow up unaware of other possibilities.

I think that if women were portrayed as much as men are — especially in shows that involve superheroes — children, specifically young girls, would have a much better outlook on the things around them. Children could have a person to look up to and could learn from female role models how to navigate decisions.

We don’t want children to grow up thinking that women are less than men or that they aren’t as strong as the males who are depicted in superhero shows. That simply is not true. Women are able to accomplish as much as men do and build themselves up; but those accomplishments just aren’t shown to the public as often.

Women are powerful human beings, superheroes or not, and for that to be minimized in public is a sad situation in our world. We should change this, not only so that our children can have more female role models, but so that we can better display the equality and diversity that are parts of our humanity.

Alyssa Bevins is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.