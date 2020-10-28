“Focus on what he does, not what he says.”

Many supporters of President Donald Trump make that suggestion. Then they point to a couple of things he’s done they are pleased by. So far, so good.

Let’s suppose you are a football scout looking for players worth drafting. You see a game where a player looks promising. You tell the team you’re working for to draft him. Case closed.

Not so fast. Better to see that player in several games against other opponents. You might want to talk to the coach, as well.

You see a few more games and the player looks terrible. You talk to the coach who says he looks bad in practice, is not liked by the other players and is playing because “he’s the only warm body I have for the position.”

Scrap those draft plans.

Trump leaves a path littered with failure. Add up the disastrous business deals, refusals to pay for work that was done, mountains of debt, misuse of funds, tax scams and the fraudulent “university.” The list goes on and on.

Lest we forget, he essentially tried to shake down Ukraine and Britain (over a golf club). His private businesses (no, he did not divest of them) receive money, via taxes, from you and me. Criminal charges will likely lurk in his future. He is not exactly beloved by our allies. He ignores all advice except what he wants to hear. He eschews study, never acknowledges a mistake and does not profit from experience.

Much of what he does is bad enough. Add to it what he needs to do and you can understand why many of his most competent people bailed out.

But then for the words. Words are, in fact, deeds — be they written or spoken. They have effects; often very powerful effects.

Roosevelt and Churchill were the rallying voices of World War II. Hitler and Mussolini were the conveyers of attack. Thank heavens the rallying voices prevailed.

President John F. Kennedy inspired a generation and was assassinated for his trouble. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice of freedom rallied a movement. He, too, paid for freedom with his life. President Ronald Reagan energized the nation. President George W. Bush bespoke comfort and courage. President Barack Obama gave voice to hope.

And Trump? Start with lying that’s so prolific that believing anything he utters is not recommended. He is the great disparager, blamer — “tell them what is good for me, not what they need to know.” How many were helped by denying COVID-19’s seriousness? How many are in better health because he discouraged mask-wearing and social distancing while encouraging large gatherings and business as usual? Do you really think “herd immunity” is best for us? Raise your hands.

And now he says there’s not much he would do differently responding to COVID-19. Encouraging?

Of course, there are some encouraging words. Unfortunately, they encourage fear, anger, attack, division, disdain and fault-finding. To say nothing of a stymied plan by a militia group to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

Words, most definitely, can encourage. There’s nothing, however, that resembles uniting people against a common enemy — COVID-19. Watch that next corner. It’s a doozy.

Words in the form of promises can be empty. Words that comfort, encourage, inspire, instruct are quite another matter. To focus on deeds alone — and only a few at that — presents an incomplete and wholly inadequate picture. Words and deeds both matter.

“Home on the Range” (and I don’t mean the good old kitchen gas stove), a song of my childhood, has the lines: “Where seldom is heard a discouraging word, and the skies are not cloudy all day.” Yes, it’s idyllic, not realistic.

Yes, the news of the day, like 226,000 deaths — and more on the way — is not good news. False pictures have a devastatingly negative impact, but accurate information and a well-formulated action plan often work miracles.

A people united, informed by their leaders, have and can work miracles. Countering the Great Depression and World War II were American achievements of the highest order. United we stood. We can stand again.

Proverbs 25:11 includes this verse: “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in a setting of silver.” Uniting the people can happen again. Getting there is not half the fun. But most would say it’s worth the effort.

Who will speak fitly? Ultimately, each of us must.

Can we count on you? I pray that we can!Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.