As a student at Warwick High School, I often wonder what the symbol of a Native American says about our school — the school I represent.
There are few ties to Native American culture in our school other than perhaps a few students who can claim relations to a particular tribe and a few readings of misrepresented tribes in frontier literature.
The Native American head that adorns our shirts and athletic equipment is fully characterized so that it represents a generic warrior not specific to any tribe. To a continent once home to hundreds of unique tribes, this erasure of specifics further diminishes an entire culture that existed before our U.S. history officially began.
Today we wear the Warrior proudly the same way one wears an Eagle or Lightning Streak. It is but a mascot since we are so far removed from the reality of the situation our country heaped upon the Native American population.
In an all too recent past, Native populations all over the country, including in Pennsylvania, were subjected to cultural conversion schools — among other unimaginable offenses that have been casually swept under the rug. Since the days my mother attended Warwick, the use of Native American imagery has diminished significantly. The reason for this must be that to some extent people know that it is wrong, but not wrong enough to denounce our pride in being Warriors.
Many people say it is in honor that we represent the Natives with our school pride and yet I cannot help but think of all of the history that is ignored and the avoidance of coming to terms with an ugly part of our American past. It is difficult for me not to see the ties that this characterization has to the bigger and uglier problems connected to notions of race and privilege in this country. It is so easy to ignore something like this; changing something like this causes controversy. Yet fear of controversy is a fear of something much deeper and uglier.
Maybe it is time to finally confront that fear.
Tate Cargas is in grade 12 at Warwick High School.