In April, I went to Poland and got so much more than a T-shirt.

It was a trip of a lifetime, but not exactly a vacation. As the red-headed woman in a Krakow shop said to me, I was on “a mission. A very good mission.”

That mission: feeding people displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In early April, I signed up to volunteer with World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by chef Jose Andres and known for its immediate meal response to humanitarian crises around the world.

Three weeks later, I was on my way to Krakow. From there, I took a train to Przemysl, a medieval river town in southeastern Poland, where World Central Kitchen had retrofitted a warehouse into a massive field kitchen.

To date, Poland has taken in more than 3.1 million displaced Ukrainians, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Many of them pass through Przemysl (pronounced Shemish-l), about 8 miles from the Ukrainian border. Before the war, Przemysl’s population was about 60,000, about the same size as Lancaster city. But over the past 100 days, its population has doubled.

The seven-day volunteer shift began on a Monday. There were more than 30 newbies like myself fighting off jet lag, mixed in with a stalwart group of long-term volunteers showing us the ropes.

About half of us were on the front lines, serving refugees just getting off trains from Ukraine or walking across the border into Poland. And some of us worked behind the scenes in the kitchen, cooking hot meals, baking snacking cakes and making sandwiches to the tune of 3,000 per day.

Our crew was multigenerational, ranging in age from 25 to 79. Back home, we worked as accountants, techies, musicians, airline pilots, judges, film directors, pastors and car engineers. And yes, some of us cooked for a living.

The days were long, between eight and 10 hours, but shorter than in the early weeks of the war, my long-term volunteer pals told me, when the need was especially dire. (Those were the days when they’d make up to 10,000 sandwiches.)

When there weren’t sandwiches to assemble, we peeled potatoes. We gathered around gigantic paella pans and massaged 400 pounds of bananas into a pulp, readying them for banana bread. We stirred grated cabbage, beets and carrots into slaw. Those of us who knew how to use a chef’s knife halved cucumbers and onions, chopped zucchini into half-moons.

We swept, we sanitized, we took out the trash. Anything to keep busy and not to think about the obvious — that millions were in limbo, with maybe just a shopping bag of their belongings in tow. That 95% of these people were women and children. That there was no end in sight.

History in real time

After work, we often met at the pub in the center of town for a pint (or three) and a couple of Polish pizza pies. We all smelled like onions. Our backs were sore. Nobody cared, because we all gave each other a smidge of hope, that people were good, and that this was the best of humanity.

I’d leave the group before it got too late and head back to my studio apartment, where I’d peel off my caked-on kitchen clothes, rinse off and write. I’d write about the day, I’d write about my feelings, I’d write about living history in real time. And I’d write about the amazing humans I had the privilege of meeting over the past week — the humans who dropped what they were doing, coughed up (or fundraised) a few thousand bucks to come to Poland and help however they could.

My friend Clint, who worked 12-hour shifts at the Przemysl train station for a few weeks in a row, told me he was tired of yelling at the television from his home in Lafayette, Louisiana. So he came to Poland.

This kind of volunteer stint is not for everyone. The work is physically grueling. The proximity to a war zone is sobering. The need for a sandwich, a pair of flip flops and a suitcase is profound.

So it’s hard to hear people here at home complain about the price of gas when the reason is indelibly connected to the suffering of the people I served sandwiches to.

Dogs and cats, too

I have one more vignette to share, which you can read in its entirety on my blog, kimodonnel.substack.com.

It’s 4:30 in the morning. I’m at the Krakow airport, not yet caffeinated and second in line to check in for my three-flight journey back to Lancaster. In front of me is a man, probably in his 20s. He’s standing at the counter with a large white dog lying at his feet, and two animal crates, one containing a cat.

The trio is headed to Dublin, via Amsterdam. The airline agent asks the guy for all kinds of paperwork. He is visibly stressed, rifling through his bag for the required documents. Out comes a dog bowl and a bag of dog food.

The agent announces she needs to step away and make a photocopy of one of his documents. The spoiled impatient American in me is rolling my eyes and starting to fret.

The agent returns several minutes later. She needs more documentation.

They have words.

“But I am from Ukraine,” he said.

But he is from Ukraine, I say to myself, and this is why this is no ordinary check-in.

For this young man, this is the war rippling into the Krakow airport like pounding rain rushing into a gutter. This is the war that goes with him wherever he goes, just like the Jon Kabat-Zinn aphorism, wearing his heart on his dog hair-covered jacket sleeve, with no possession other than that dog bowl in the knapsack. This is the war that never sleeps and lives until someone makes it stop.

Another agent motions me to the adjacent desk. While she checks me in, I walk over to the man from Ukraine, and I see all the dog hairs up close.

I wish you all the best.

Thank you. I’m going to need it.

His eyes got leaky.

I went back to my regularly scheduled program of being an American with preferred seating and my only concern that I have time for a cup of coffee before boarding.

I’m in 3F, a window seat on the right side of the plane, the same side as the cargo hold. I watch the baggage handlers loading bags. A few minutes later, a station wagon arrives. The dispatcher opens the hatchback and loads two animal crates onto the belt. It’s the big white dog and its feline companion. The dog is visibly shaking.

At the beginning of my trip, my Polish friend Marek taught me that “the war is here.” As I put in my ear plugs and readied myself for my trip home, I hear Marek’s words.

The war is here.

In a cargo hold.

In this pressurized cabin about to take off for Amsterdam. And in Dublin, where this young man and his companions will land for who knows how long.

By the time you read this, the war in Ukraine will be more than 100 days long. If you don’t have the money to donate to World Central Kitchen or another relief agency helping Ukraine, that’s OK.

But there is something you can do: You can keep this man and his four-legged companions in your heart. You can keep these images from Poland close to the vest. You can pray for their safety and well-being. You can pray for peace.

We must not forget, even when we get weary of headlines. We must hold space for as long as it takes.

Kim O’Donnel is a former staff writer for LNP | LancasterOnline. Subscribe to her blog at kimodonnel.substack.com.