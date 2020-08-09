We take them for granted but our post offices and our postal workers are an integral to our lives. More than 30,000 post offices span the United States, covering small towns, suburbs and urban centers.

A detailed study by the Urban Institute in 2010 found, among other things, that the U.S. Postal Service value lay in its delivery of supplies to rural or remote locations and the economic activity it generates at shops and offices near post offices. In addition, the Postal Service facilitates the delivery of other federal state and local government services, including voting by mail, the census and passport applications.

Postal employees don’t just sell stamps or sort and deliver letters and packages: They are often the only daily contact for our senior citizens and those living alone. They are the eyes and ears of our neighborhoods. Postal jobs are some of the few positions for working-class Americans that provide a living wage and workplace rights.

Its diverse workforce of some 633,000 employees underscores the Postal Service’s importance. For a worker of color, the Postal Service represents a stable, decent-paying career that is hard to find elsewhere. Today the average salary of a Postal Service employee is $55,000, and 23% of the service’s employees are Black; 11% are Hispanic; and 7% are Asian. Women of all races constitute 45% of the postal workforce. And according to Pew Research Center, 16% of Postal Service employees are military veterans.

In his study of Black postal workers and the fight for civil and economic citizenship, historian Philip Rubio documents the importance of postal work in providing not just living wages but a public platform for emerging community and political leaders.

Postal workers have stepped up as heroes during this challenging and dangerous time by keeping the country, families and businesses connected. Along with public schools and libraries, the U.S. Postal Service is one of the remaining institutions in our hollowed-out civic sphere. In an age of gated communities, neighborhoods without sidewalks, and enhanced private security, the local post office is open to all citizens.

And, yet, Republican (and some Democratic) politicians have been working over the last few decades to undermine this institution. The successive waves of recent post office closures have left local residents without essential services. These closures, and the shuttering of these meeting places for sharing news and greetings, have diminished communities.

Beginning in the mid-1980s, government officials began instituting multitiered pay scales that disadvantaged less-senior postal workers. New employees struggled for years to catch up to incumbent employees’ wages with this new pay scheme.

In 2006, Congress passed a law that in my view was designed to fatally weaken the Postal Service’s viability: the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act. That legislation required the service to prefund future retiree health benefits according to a 50-year schedule, beginning with 10 years of prescribed payments of about $5 billion each year from 2007 to 2017.

No other company or government agency has to abide by such a crippling law. What is the objective of the anti-Postal Service politicians and policy wonks? It is, I believe, to shut down the Postal Service and hand the most lucrative aspects of its services to private corporations.

In this pandemic, private corporations have received billions of dollars in support from the federal government, yet Congress and the Trump administration have yet to act when it comes to support for the Postal Service, which is part of this nation’s infrastructure.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to provide $25 billion in COVID-19-related postal financial assistance in the HEROES Act, which included many positive provisions for working people. It is now up to the Senate to act.

In July, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine introduced the stand-alone Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act, which seeks to create a $25 billion fund for the service to recoup losses and expenses related to COVID-19.

The U.S. Postal Service is not, as President Donald Trump claims, a “joke.” The recent news that North Carolina businessman Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general, has slowed mail delivery by cutting overtime hours is more distressing evidence of a manufactured crisis. It is particularly concerning because millions of Americans, worried about the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to vote by mail in the November election.

The U.S. Constitution empowered Congress to create the Postal Service. A government-run postal system has served our nation since 1792.

Lancaster County residents should rally behind the Postal Service and the invaluable work its civil servants provide.

Dennis Deslippe is a professor at Franklin & Marshall College. His research specialty is labor and political history.