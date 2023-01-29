Last weekend we saw yet another mass shooting: 11 people fatally shot in Monterey Park, California. That was followed last Monday by the massacre of seven farmworkers in Half Moon Bay, California.

The perpetrators were, unusually, senior citizens. But there are three things that mass shootings tend to have in common: assault-style semi-automatic weapons, injuries and deaths, and spineless politicians — mostly Republican — who refuse to stand up to the gun lobby.

Mass shootings affect everyone in society and aren’t limited to a specific region or socioeconomic group. Republican politicians use every excuse possible to take the focus off the instrument of war used in mass shootings by blaming the tragedy on other factors such as mental illness. Mental illness is not always a factor, but an assault-style weapon is the standard weapon of choice.

When such tragedies occur, Republican politicians usually offer their “thoughts and prayers,” while cashing their contributions from the National Rifle Association and the firearm industry. The hypocrisy is obvious.

Mass shootings are an American problem. Teens in other countries play violent video games. People in other countries have mental health issues. But according to a 2015 study by University of Alabama criminologist Adam Lankford, the United States ranks first in the world in gun ownership and no other country comes close.

Lankford pointed out that Australia “suffered numerous domestic mass murders and four public mass shootings from 1987-1996.” But 12 days after “a mass shooter killed 35 victims in the last of these attacks at Port Arthur (Tasmania), the nation agreed to pass comprehensive gun control laws. It also launched a major buyback program that reduced Australia’s total number of firearms by approximately twenty percent.”

Since 1996, according to the BBC, that country has seen only three mass shootings, “defined in Australia as those resulting in at least four deaths, excluding perpetrators.”

It’s long overdue for Congress to pass meaningful gun control legislation. Other than the police and military, no one in the United States needs to own assault-style firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines or body armor.

If you can’t bag your buck with a standard rifle, then maybe you should explore a different sport and buy your venison at the grocery store.

Gun safety legislation

Reasonable gun safety legislation is blocked by the gun industry and the politicians the gun lobby buys off.

In June, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker of Lancaster County — who has long accepted money from gun-rights advocates — voted against a gun safety bill in the U.S. House that was passed by the U.S. Senate after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The bill — signed into law by President Joe Biden — required enhanced background checks of individuals ages 18 to 21 seeking to buy firearms. The legislation also restricted convicted domestic abusers’ ability to purchase firearms. And, as LNP | LancasterOnline explained, it funded mental health programs and provided assistance to states and local governments to implement red flag laws, “which allow police to temporarily confiscate firearms from gun owners who a court decides are a danger to themselves or others.”

Smucker said he voted against the bill because he was concerned that the legislation would infringe upon the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners. But what about the constitutional rights of children to feel safe in school and to live a life free of gun violence? Do the lives of innocent adults and children killed in mass shootings not concern him?

As for Second Amendment rights, it’s time for common sense and 21st-century knowledge to prevail. When the Constitution was written, firearms were single-shot muskets used for hunting and protection. Today, we have local and state law enforcement, and the U.S. military — we don’t need a “well-regulated militia.”

There is no God-given right to own a gun, much less an assault-style weapon. Anyone who feels the need to carry a gun when they attend church services might want to reevaluate the faith they have in the deity they worship, unless of course their god’s name is Smith & Wesson.

I don’t advocate for the elimination of all guns in society, just those that were designed to be used as weapons of war. For those who insist upon possessing assault-style weapons because it makes them feel like “real men,” I suggest they volunteer to join the people of Ukraine who are fighting for their lives against an unprovoked attack on their country initiated by an insecure, authoritarian dictator in Russia.

So far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 40 mass shootings in the U.S. — incidents in which four or more people were injured or killed. And we’re still in January.

As for those who say we have enough gun laws on the books already, and we should simply enforce those laws, there are no laws that remove assault-style weapons from the public domain. You can’t keep assault-style weapons out of the hands of criminals when they can buy them legally, obtain them illegally, or steal them from responsible gun owners.

Congress needs to ban assault-style weapons, as it did in 1994 for 10 years, as well as high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Last week, Democratic U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein, of California, and Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, introduced two bills. One bill would ban the sale, transfer, new manufacture and importation of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and other high-capacity ammunition feeding devices. The other bill would raise the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

As the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board noted Wednesday, “U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is co-sponsoring both bills. His fellow Pennsylvania Democrat, Sen. John Fetterman, is co-sponsoring the assault weapons ban and is reviewing the other bill.”

Smucker needs to put aside partisan politics and do what the overwhelming majority of people in the United States have been asking for, and that is to make our country safer. Democrats, Republicans and independents alike are imperiled when confronted by someone wielding an assault-style weapon loaded with a high-capacity magazine.

If the gun safety bills introduced last week come to a vote in the U.S. House and Senate (and I pray they will), I would like to see LNP | LancasterOnline report on the bills’ opponents and the contributions each has gotten from the gun lobby.

Some politicians have sold their souls to the gun industry in exchange for political power. They ought to be held accountable.

Bob Rudy is a resident of West Lampeter Township.