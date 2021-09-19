After Sept. 11, 2001, I watched with growing alarm as the U.S. search for Osama bin Laden morphed into a nation-building mission in Afghanistan.

From the outset, it was apparent that we had forgotten lessons learned the hard way in Vietnam, and ignored or discounted the experience of Afghanistan’s previous invaders, most recently the Soviet Union. Now we must decide what our future policy should be with respect to Afghanistan and the Taliban.

Afghanistan is in central Asia. Our policy goals there since World War II have been regional stability and limiting Russian and Chinese influence. So, how should Afghanistan and the Taliban fit into this policy?

Afghanistan is where the long-term historical expansionism of two nuclear great powers intersects: adjacent China and the more distant Russia.

China’s ambivalence in this respect is underscored by contested border regions: the entirety of that with Pakistan, and the southern half of that with Tajikistan, both of which also border Afghanistan. Meanwhile, China has had considerable success in expanding its diplomatic and commercial influence in several ex-Soviet states, especially Uzbekistan.

While President Vladimir Putin delights in tormenting the United States, Russia’s foreign policy toward its former possessions must more and more compete with China for influence, as various changes have eliminated the post-9/11 dominance of central Asia by the United States. For us, this creates the unsought and unintended opportunity to serve as an honest broker among contending powers in the region.

Nuclear Pakistan shares Afghanistan’s entire southern and eastern border between Iran and China. Of Afghanistan’s neighbors, Pakistan did the most to unofficially support the Taliban and other Afghans against the United States. Pakistan’s view of the region is dominated by its enduring enmity with India and its ambivalence toward China and the United States. It is obvious that Pakistan’s intrusion in Afghanistan continues after the Taliban’s victory.

Also adjacent is revisionist nuclear-wannabe Iran. While Iran strongly supported various Afghan groups in their struggle against the United States, the Taliban’s stunning victory apparently was unanticipated, and resurrects the prospect of resumed religious conflict between the two Shiite and Sunni neighbors. For the United States, this may furnish another opportunity to serve as an honest broker between contending states.

Adjacent Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are unstable ex-Soviet buffer states between Afghanistan and Russia. All of the central Asian ex-Soviet states recognize that bickering among themselves makes them more vulnerable to intervention by one of the great powers. So while they have significant issues with one another, they tend to limit their coercive activity to control minority ethnic peoples within their own borders.

Consequently their relations with external great powers — China, Russia and the United States — have been neutralist rather than neutral. Neutral states act impartially toward contending powers. “Neutralist” states simultaneously woo all of the surrounding great powers, making and breaking agreements as their perception of immediate advantage changes. It is a treacherous and risky policy of weak states in the face of irresistible power.

The Taliban seemed to be 9 feet tall on Aug. 15 when its insurgents entered the Afghan capital of Kabul and took over the country. With us gone, however, its leaders have significant economic, humanitarian and political problems that they may be unable to resolve on their own, casting doubt on their stability and independence.

We may detest many of the Taliban’s repressive societal programs, but the Taliban remains the sole countrywide political entity in Afghanistan. They have shown remarkable staying power during two prolonged foreign invasions, and nimbly negotiated the internal challenge of local tribes, as well as the external challenges described above.

Whether we like it not, stability in central Asia depends on the continued existence and stability of Afghanistan. We don’t like the Taliban, but today they are the most significant internal proponent of this goal.

In the changed environment following the United States’ inglorious departure from Afghanistan, we should have ample opportunity to develop, patiently over time, a reputation for being a relatively benign honest broker committed to regional stability.

John Curtis is a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who resides in Willow Valley Communities.