Advertisements are everywhere. The phone in your hand, the billboard you pass, the intermission in the middle of the YouTube video you’re watching, the newspaper, even the radio (if anyone’s still listening).

Advertisements are supposed to display a product or service and persuade people toward some type of action, whether it’s just looking into something or buying it.

Over time, in order to gain more publicity and attention, some branches of advertising have become a means to cheat people into wasting their time, energy and money.

But have you ever looked at a fashion or modeling advertisement and thought, “They look just like me”? Or, “This photo looks so genuine, raw and unedited”?

For me, that’s never come to pass.

The normalization of impossible body images within the health and fashion industries is unhealthy and perverse, causing numerous problems, including self-esteem issues and unhealthy eating patterns at a young age, which can then continue into adult life.

Before you know it, New Year’s Day comes along, your friends are counting their calories and your parents are taking meal-replacement pills while your little sister is wishing that she looked more like the Barbie dolls she plays with.

These seemingly rash decisions are due to the noxious cycle that much of modern advertising inflicts. Unrealistic and detrimental expectations are placed on everyone exposed to constant advertisements from a young age, potentially leading to severe effects later in life such as mental health and eating disorders, body dysmorphia, self-harm and suicidal urges.

Easily accessible applications like photo-editing software have made it easy for companies to alter the effects of products and even the faces and bodies of models.

These alterations lead to the display of unattainable body images, forcing people of all ages to be more critical of their own bodies and features.

In order to attain what is truly impossible and attempt to achieve the “perfect body” — skinniness that society has defined as the beauty standard — people of all genders and ages put themselves through numerous destructive methods of weight loss and dietary restrictions.

According to an article in the body-positive magazine Good Housekeeping, “In actual fact, there is no ‘right’ body size, and even if there were, it’s not attainable to whomever does the ‘right’ thing (or whatever weight loss trend may be viewed as ‘right’ at the moment), as evidenced by the 98% failure rate of diets. This stat alone is proof of the no-win norm that we, as a society, have been groomed to abide by. In one fell swoop, diet culture sets us up to feel bad about ourselves — and judge other people, too — while also suggesting that losing weight will help us feel better.”

It’s important to take a step back from popularized diet culture. So, take a second, put down your phone, ignore the billboard and love yourself. You deserve it.

Zoe Graham is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.