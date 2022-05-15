I was struck by a hand-drawn “No uterus? No opinion” sign carried by an abortion-rights demonstrator at the Lancaster County Courthouse on May 4. I had to ask: Who is protecting the rights of a female baby in the womb who is being destroyed by your choice? That female baby would have a uterus, would love to have a voice and just might love to have a baby of her own someday.

Let’s talk “life.”

According to a 1993 edition of the Harper Collins Illustrated Medical Dictionary, an embryo is “an organism in the earliest stage of development ... from the time of conception to the end of the second month in the uterus.”

The 1976 edition of Van Nostrand’s Scientific Encyclopedia defines an embryo as the “developing individual between the union of the germ cells and the completion of the organs which characterize its body when it becomes a separate organism. ... At the moment the sperm cell of the human male meets the ovum of the female and the union results in a fertilized ovum (zygote), a new life has begun.”

A zygote is the beginning of a new human being. As the biologist Dianne N. Irving has written, this “new single-cell human being immediately produces specifically human proteins and enzymes ... and genetically directs his/her own growth and development. (In fact, this genetic growth and development has been proven not to be directed by the mother.)”

Irving added that the single-cell human zygote “is biologically an individual, a living organism — an individual member of the human species.”

In other words, he or she is a human being entitled to protection. One would hope that he or she does not need protection from the very woman who is supposed to be providing safe passage to life.

The numbers, the babies

According to a Fox News article citing a National Right to Life Committee analysis, more than 63 million abortions have been performed since Roe v. Wade legalized abortion in the United States in 1973. (As Fox News noted, that analysis was conducted by tracking data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Guttmacher Institute.)

While the annual number of abortions has come down in recent years, that still averages out to nearly 1.3 million abortions each year — that’s 1.3 million babies!

Now, let’s talk about unborn babies’ responses.

Babies in the womb will respond to all sorts of interaction such as talking, touching (through the mother’s belly), reading books, singing to him/her and playing music — just to name a few.

Have you ever seen pictures of aborted babies torn apart and thrown in a waste tub? I would have loved to have shared some photos with you, but I am sure they would have been labeled “too disturbing” for public viewing. And that would be true.

Laws on the books

Have you ever spoken to a child survivor who benefited from the services of the Children’s Miracle Network at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital? If not, I encourage you to visit there.

Or how about a child who gets a “miracle” funded by the Mother’s Day Make-A-Wish Truck Convoy? Check out the photos from this year’s convoy.

Despite their difficult beginnings, all these kids want is to continue living!

I’m sure the television commercials for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals pull at your heartstrings. Well, at least Pennsylvania has Libre’s Law to protect animals.

How about babies in the womb?

In 1973, in the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court held that women have a “constitutional right” to end their pregnancies (though I find it hard to believe that our Founding Fathers would have considered killing an unborn child a constitutional right). In 1992, the Supreme Court reaffirmed that decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Both rulings were a tragedy.

But there is hope now that the Supreme Court is poised to render its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

I’d like to point you to the Ohio-based pro-life organization Created Equal (createdequal.org), which has made a movie about the unborn victims of abortion. That organization shows that movie on Jumbotron screens around the country.

Remember those images I mentioned previously that were too disturbing to share? Well, when you see with your own eyes what happens to a tiny baby who is ripped from a mother’s womb, your heart and mind will be forever changed! I pray that movie comes to Lancaster County soon.

If you really do not want to have a baby, make the choice while every part of your body is undeniably yours. Have your tubes tied; have your uterus removed; go on birth control pills forever. And should pregnancy find you, despite your best efforts to prevent it, check out one of the local Christian service agencies that would be happy to share how you could fulfill the dreams of a lifetime for a woman (or a couple) who wants and yearns for a baby but is unable to conceive.

I have worked for a law firm since the day after I graduated from high school. Understanding the law has been part of my very being for more than 50 years. Almost every law on the books is there to afford protection to innocent victims. Who is more an innocent victim than an unborn baby? When did it ever become our right to make laws to provide for the destruction of a life? When did we become such cruel, vile, heartless killers?

Karen M. Mitchell resides in Strasburg Township and works as a paralegal for a Lancaster County law firm.