Two years.

To many of us, the past two years have felt like they lasted a lifetime. March 2020 was a massive turning point for humankind and our lives were disrupted in ways many of us never thought would be possible. Some of us felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic more than others, but we all felt it.

Many people had to say goodbye in unconventional ways to loved ones who lost their battle with the virus. Some people had to adjust their lives in ways to make sure their children would participate in their virtual schooling. Many people were forced to close their businesses and figure out how to make ends meet. Teachers and school administrators had to become creative and find a way to make sure students did not fall behind in their education. The list goes on.

Those of us in health care caring for COVID-19 patients had to come to terms with seeing multiple people die each day, despite our best and most intense efforts to save them. We lived in fear each day we returned home from work, concerned that we might bring the virus home and infect our families. The daily feeling of loss, failure and exhaustion created a trauma so strong that many people chose to leave their jobs in health care to protect their own mental health.

In the beginning, health care workers were called heroes, a label that many of us were not comfortable with — most of us truly believed we were just doing our jobs. As the nightly cheers and banging of pots and pans celebrating health care workers faded, a different kind of noise grew. It was the noise of people telling us to quit complaining and just do our jobs since that’s what we signed up for.

Suddenly a public health issue became political, and people were becoming more divided than ever. Pure hatred was spewed all over social media accusing health care workers of fearmongering. These accusations were followed by rhetoric from misinformed people telling those of us who were educated in medicine that we were spreading lies about the number of people dying and that we were exaggerating the importance of social distancing, masking and COVID-19 vaccination. So, many of us grew silent, and just continued to do our jobs.

But we felt it. We felt the betrayal on top of the pain and trauma we already were experiencing, because no amount of training or education can prepare you for working through a pandemic. No book or clinical experience can prepare you for witnessing that much death in such a short period of time. No textbook, mentor or colleague can prepare you for the hate heaped on you for doing your job and trying to educate patients and the community.

I pray that individuals who started their careers in health care during this pandemic will soon be able to see that what has transpired over the past two years is not the norm. It is not always chaos, the hospital is not always full, we do not normally zip multiple body bags in one day, and we are not always working short-staffed. I hope those new to health care can one day love their careers and feel appreciated.

I also pray that people who have lost loved ones over the past two years have found peace, or are on their way to finding it. I hope that we are at a point where enough people are vaccinated or have natural immunity that the cases of COVID-19 and the number of deaths will continue to decline. Most of all I hope that all those who have lost their lives to this virus did not do so in vain, and that we all realize we can, and we must, do better.

Reflecting on periods like this pandemic is important. It helps us to examine ourselves, our experiences and our perspectives. It allows us to gain insight about ways to move forward, heal and develop strategies to improve our actions for future crises.

We all have been affected by the circumstances of the past two years. And while our personal experiences during this pandemic are likely as unique as each of us, I believe we have learned a lot about ourselves as well as one another. I have come to recognize that we are resilient, we are capable of adapting, and most importantly, we must come together when times become challenging, instead of allowing adversity to divide us.

It is hard to find any good in a pandemic that to date has taken more than 6 million lives worldwide, and as we near 1 million deaths in the United States. If nothing else, I hope that this tragedy has taught us a few things. I hope we have learned the real importance of being good people, the importance of having respect for one another, and the importance of being thoughtful and considerate of others. I hope that we have learned to appreciate every single minute of every single day because life as we know it can be turned upside down in an instant. I hope that we realize that even small inconveniences can ignite change, and those inconveniences in no way affect a person’s freedoms — because freedom without a life to enjoy it does not exist.

Above all, it is my greatest hope that this experience has helped each and every one of us to embrace and appreciate the positive impact of kindness. Because honestly, kindness is everything.

Nikkee Asashon is an intensive care unit nurse in Lancaster County who has earned her credentials as a nurse practitioner.