On May 6, the Cho family was shopping at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

That day, a gunman — with neo-Nazi tattoos and a social media history of extremist right-wing posts — opened fire on shoppers with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle. He killed eight of those shoppers, including three members of the Cho family: Cho Kyu Song, 37, an immigration attorney; his wife Kang Shin Young (Cindy Cho), 35, a dentist; and their 3-year-old son James.

The gunman wounded seven others before a police officer, who happened to be at the outlet mall on other business, intervened and killed the shooter, saving many lives in the process.

One of the wounded was 6-year-old William Cho, the sole survivor of the Cho family. William was orphaned in the space of a few seconds on a Saturday afternoon — random seconds that will reverberate across the rest of his life.

At my church, we’ve been praying for the victims of gun violence and mass shootings every week since the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. In that shooting, six people were killed: three adults and three students, including the daughter of the pastor of the Presbyterian church connected to the school.

We started listing the mass shootings each week in the church newsletter, because there are so many that go unnoticed — unless one happens in your community of course, and then you not only notice, you can never forget.

In just the first 10 days of May, there were 23 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group that defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people (not including the shooter) are killed or injured. That is a staggering number. The sheer volume overwhelms the senses; the shootings disappear in a blur into statistical numbness.

One morning last week, I Googled “Covenant School” to refresh my memory. I couldn’t remember the date that shooting took place (it was March 27). I got a list of Covenant Schools across the country, none of them in Nashville. That mass shooting has already dropped from the top search results — an apt metaphor for our reality today.

Maybe this is why William Cho stands out for me, why he fills my thoughts now. His story provides a context to this anonymous blur of senseless violence — gives it shape and context.

No, I may not be able to remember all those lives that deserve to be remembered, or the dates of their horrific deaths. But I can hold William Cho in my heart, knowing that his young life and the future now laid out before him as a result of this tragedy are the summation of the anonymous suffering all around us.

I know firsthand how absence accumulates. My father was orphaned at 11 years old. He and my uncle went to live with my aunt. I saw how the absence of grandparents I never knew came to include me and my family, because absence and loss expand proportionally to whatever a life grows to become, the good and the bad.

All of life’s blessings are, in a sense, blessings unwitnessed. The joys and laughter, the sorrow and tears are unheard by those not there to hear them. And you can wonder sometimes, as my father surely did: Did they even make a sound?

I expect William Cho will come to know this, too, in a more immediate way than I, or my family, could ever imagine. I pray that he has some extended family who will take him in and embody grace for him. That he will find something like healing and the peace that surpasses all understanding.

Because the future William Cho faces has an extra element of tragedy to it — the apathy of our political system and the hard-hearted indifference of our elected officials who have the responsibility to do something to stop this mindless slaughter, and don’t.

It was their political refusal to act that put the legally obtained firearms in the hands of the Allen, Texas, gunman who wore a patch that said “RWDS” — an acronym for “right wing death squad” — as well as in the hands of all the mass shooters before him and those, God forbid, who will almost certainly come after him.

They’ve left William, and countless survivors like him, to face the wreckage of their lives alone. Elected officials created this wreckage, hiding behind empty rhetoric about mental health and “thoughts and prayers,” while fundraising from the moral confusion and fear they foment.

Here’s what may be the most difficult thing of all to accept: None of it had to happen. We were not helpless to keep the Cho family and the others in Allen, Texas, from being shot and killed, and we are not helpless now. Our helplessness is a choice we do not have to make.

The Gospels tell how Jesus took children on his lap and told the startled adults who were trying to shush them that the kingdom of God is made up little ones like these. And unless you receive God’s kingdom like a child, you will never enter it.

I wonder if the adults heard what Jesus was saying to them that day. I wonder if they changed their priorities, opened their hearts, and gratefully walked their children home and swore to themselves, “never again.”

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.