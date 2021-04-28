“They just killed Deby,” read an unsettling text message I woke up to this past week. It was my little sister, Mariam, telling our family group chat the news that Idriss Deby, the president of our home country, Chad, was killed in clashes with rebels protesting Deby’s sixth election victory.

It was an end to Deby’s 30-year regime and the beginning of new uncertainty in our former homeland. This was especially important to my family, who came to Lancaster as refugees after our great uncle was overthrown in a coup by Deby in 1990. The scenes on the television were all too familiar.

I felt many mixed emotions that morning. Deby’s son took over power, in what critics have called a “dynastic coup.” The borders were closed at the time and the fear of violence was imminent. I was worried about my mother and extended family back in Chad, praying they were safe.

I called the U.S. embassy in N’djamena, trying to help my mother, who is an American citizen visiting Chad, repatriate. There were also many questions on what will happen to the thousands of potential Chadian refugees if the violence continued.

It was a fresh reminder of why I chose to be a volunteer community organizer. It made clear why we need to fight more than ever for a long-term and robust refugee resettlement program.

A few days passed and the situation in Chad seemed to have calmed. It was a beautiful day in northeast Lancaster, and I was up early preparing my notes for some very big meetings. It was the American Immigrant Lawyers Association’s National Day of Action. I was asked to be a guest speaker as we met with the offices of U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and Congressman Lloyd Smucker.

I was with a team of immigration lawyers, activists and academics as we urged our congressional leaders to support immigrant and refugee issues. I was able to share my refugee story and urge our elected representatives to commit to a long-term, robust refugee resettlement program.

The need for a robust refugee resettlement program has never been more pertinent. With the former Trump administration’s cap on refugees and ongoing humanitarian crises across the globe, we need to pressure our representatives to act quickly.

Although President Joe Biden has promised to raise the number of refugees admitted in May, we need to fight for a long-term resettlement program.

Refugee resettlement has done so much for this country, especially here in Lancaster County.

We are so lucky to have a long history of welcoming refugees, but if we do not act now, many refugee families right here in our county will be unable to reunite with loved ones. We must think of the many refugee children who will not have the ability to share their stories of becoming, like me, a proud Lancastrian.

Refugee resettlement is not only a safe and vetted process; it also has lowered the number of asylum-seekers. Countries with robust refugee programs have fewer issues with border security and illegal immigration.

Also, cities with large refugee populations, like Erie and Lancaster, have shown revitalization and economic success, in which our immigrant communities play a pivotal role.

While about 70% of the counties in Pennsylvania are losing population, Lancaster has made steady gains and has developed far better economic resilience than even its neighboring counties.

As a certified “Welcoming City,” we owe it to our refugee and immigrant friends to listen to their stories and help bring change.

Lancaster is better because of our immigrant communities. Many Lancastrians also have immigrant ancestors and share our story of resilience and hope.

We must call on our representatives to support the Guaranteed Refugee Ceiling Enhancement Act, or GRACE Act; ask them to pressure the White House to increase the numbers of refugees; and continue to welcome our newest neighbors.

We must resettle more refugees. The time for action is now.

Ahmed Ahmed is a former refugee and community organizer who lives in Lancaster city.

