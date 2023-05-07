“Don’t know much about history ...”

— Sam Cooke, “Wonderful World” (1960)

Thirty-one years ago, writer Francis Fukuyama announced the “end of history” and judging by the current state of the academy and public discourse, he may have had a point. Or maybe not. History as an academic discipline, and a topic of social interest and public education, is in the crosshairs of the new culture wars. In fact, one might say it has always been so.

The ongoing public debate over what should be taught is often referred to as the “history wars,” and ironically the debate parallels current arguments about history as a necessary component in classroom instruction from grade school to college. It is worth noting just how corrosive and partisan the current controversies over our national story have become. It comes down to a basic disagreement over who belongs in the American narrative. What history — and whose history — should be taught?

Book bans, censorship in the classroom and libraries, and conflicts over course content and curriculum are not new. From elementary schools to universities, and in states and local school districts across the country, there is a contentious debate over history standards. Should American (and world) history be taught as a national celebration — the pageant of liberty, for example — or as a justification for condemning the triumph of white male European privilege?

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Individual Freedom Act” — also known as the “Stop WOKE Act” — seeks to criminalize instruction about the history of racial and gender discrimination that may cause “guilt” or perpetuate a negative self-image among some students. Even university syllabuses are subject to state scrutiny. Such local and statewide controversies over standards and content are present in Pennsylvania as well, most notably in school board meetings in Elizabethtown and nearby municipalities, as well as in the state Legislature.

Was Christopher Columbus an agent of human progress or a harbinger of genocide? Historian David Stannard wrote an explosive book about first contacts titled “American Holocaust: The Conquest of the New World,” and author Kirkpatrick Sale termed Columbus’ legacy “The Conquest of Paradise.” Historian Francis Jennings preferred to write about the “Invasion of America.”

Does critical race theory help us better understand the fault line of race and rights in U.S. history? Were Native Americans, like Black Africans and other Indigenous peoples, simply the victims of colonialism and imperial atrocity, without any agency of their own?

Can it be true, as Shulasmith Firestone wrote in “The Dialectic of Sex” (1970), that all history is a history of sex oppression to be corrected by the revolutionary overthrow of global patriarchy? Or that Karl Marx’s view of history can be reduced to class struggle? Should such topics as lynching, segregation, the Holocaust, war and genocide go unmentioned, lest students feel bad or uncomfortable? Perhaps most controversially of all, is America a Christian nation? Welcome to the culture wars!

‘The past is never dead’

Contrary to a dictum attributed to the French philosopher Voltaire, history is not “a pack of tricks we play on the dead.” Nor is it a rotting carcass of inert details to be memorized for an exam. History, to borrow from C. Vann Woodward and Arnold Toynbee, “is something that happens to (other) people.” In other words, history is a lived experience that in its most complete and inclusive expression helps us understand the human condition. It is central to memory and meaning, and it is a key to individual and collective identity. Human beings, in all their complexities and contradictions, are the subject of history.

William Faulkner, who was perhaps America’s greatest novelist, was right when he wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” History is not cyclical, and it does not repeat itself. It has a creative and interpretive quality that cannot be discounted. Taken on its own terms, history nurtures a sense of context and perspective that is as meaningful to public policy debates as it is to living a full life. Simply put, a sound, reasoned and inclusive sense of the past serves the public interest.

I am weary of politicians, university administrators and pundits across the spectrum who dismiss history’s usefulness and relevance in today’s fast-paced technological world. They are misguided in their singular devotion to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and artificial intelligence. Too many professional historians revert to narrow in-house discussions and they neglect the ways in which a well-developed sense of the past can and must inform the present. They treat the writing (and teaching) of history as a polemic that needs to conform to some ideological purity test.

There is no value in doing history simply to celebrate or condemn the past. As I told a colleague recently, I research and write in order to understand, and to be understood. History can show us the roots of our current possibilities and problems, and by learning about people across time and civilizations, we can individually and collectively learn about ourselves. Imposing one’s own personal or political biases on public discussions of past events or current controversies simply distorts meaning, thwarts understanding and avoids what is significant in our shared humanity. History can also stimulate intellectual or personal curiosity.

I am the first to admit that as a subject matter, history has always been subject to interpretation, as social interests and new research challenge outworn paradigms. The civil rights movement is one example of how a constructive social movement altered the way historians thought about the legacy of slavery and freedom in America, leading to a more complete and therefore accurate understanding of the national narrative.

Decline in knowledge

It is worth noting that the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as “The Nation’s Report Card” — released its 2022 findings Wednesday on eighth grade achievement scores in U.S. history. As it has for the past eight years, the commission recorded a continued decline in student knowledge and understanding of American history and government. (The report noted similar declines in math and reading scores.)

“Nearly one-third of eighth grade students cannot describe the structure or function of government, according to the results,” The Associated Press reported.

Especially disturbing was the steady decline in knowledge about the U.S. Constitution, civic culture and the development of democratic ideals. Barely half the students demonstrated knowledge of America’s role in world affairs. Roughly 1 in 3 students said they were enrolled in a social studies class that had little or no American history content.

None of these findings bode well for the future of civic participation and the health and stability of democratic institutions. The clear implication is that America needs to devote more time and talent to teaching American history. Such an effort would be a civic virtue and a prudent investment in the future.

The past can inform the present, but it should be on its own terms. This is a reality that both liberal and conservative partisans often fail to appreciate. History is not merely the record of what happened five or 10 years ago. This seems to be an unwarranted and unwelcome byproduct of the new culture wars and the instantaneous dissemination of information in bits and bytes.

Good and therefore sound history is the subject of deep inquiry, accurate research and careful contemplation that does justice to the reality of human experience over time. Freed from partisan and parochial influences, history serves the public interest and elevates a sense of self and our common humanity.

Dennis B. Downey, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of history at Millersville University. His most recent publication “Exploring Disability History in Pennsylvania” received the 2023 Hervey B. Wilbur Historic Preservation Award from the American Association on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, and a 2023 Special Achievement Award from PA Museums.