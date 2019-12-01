In times of intense social and political conflict, social scientists have often looked to empathy as a positive force with the potential to bring groups of people together.
For example, in a study of behavior during the Holocaust, political scientist Kristen Monroe analyzed in-depth interviews to examine the moral psychology of genocide: Who participated, who did nothing and who rescued people?
Rescuers felt compelled to help others. One Dutch rescuer explained that he was taught to see others as he saw himself and to help those in need. Another rescuer described his identification with other members of “the human race.” Monroe explained that “rescuers had a strong sense of themselves as people who were connected to others through bonds of a common humanity.”
Other social science research connects feelings of empathy with decreased group conflict. For example, people who can empathize with members of minority groups are less likely to discriminate against them or exhibit prejudice.
Former President Barack Obama thus heralded empathy as the solution to our deep social conflicts. In a commencement speech he delivered at Morehouse College in 2013, Obama told students that “empathy — the understanding of what it’s like to walk in somebody else’s shoes ... can change the world.” He encouraged students to empathize deeply with others and pursue justice for all people, not just members of their own communities.
Yet, the Monroe study also offers some warnings about the limitations of empathy.
For example, in studying how the effect of personal trauma impacted feelings of sympathy and understanding toward others, Monroe found that group narratives differed. For some people, personal suffering increased sensitivity to the suffering of others and made them more likely to be helpers. For other people, however, personal suffering increased feelings of vulnerability and defensiveness, which caused them to favor their own group and distrust others. This made them more likely to accept the genocide of those who did not belong to their group.
Additionally, group categorization mattered. Helpers saw everyone as members of the same group — the human race. Although they were aware of religious and cultural group distinctions, helpers believed that human beings were basically the same. Classifying everyone into the same group meant that everyone was deserving of the same basic rights.
Nazis and bystanders to Nazi violence, however, were more likely to see people as members of different groups. This allowed them to treat Jews as “the other,” which discouraged empathy and encouraged dehumanization, making it easier to justify their mistreatment.
A recent study in the American Journal of Political Science sheds additional light on how group membership interacts with empathy. The authors, Elizabeth Simas, Scott Clifford and Justin Kirkland, measure empathic concern by asking people a battery of questions. For example, someone is high on empathic concern if they agree that, “When I see someone being taken advantage of, I feel kind of protective toward them.” Someone is low in empathic concern if the agree that “Sometimes I don’t feel very sorry for other people when they are having problems.”
The authors find that people’s empathies are biased toward members of their own political party.
This means that empathy not only isn’t the answer to intensified partisan conflict and bitter polarization, but rather it may drive these divisions, as people high in empathic disposition apply their sentiments disproportionately to their own political party teammates.
Biased partisan empathy motivates people to protect group members from harm, which intensifies their dislike of members of the other party.
But it gets worse. People high in empathic concern were also higher in schadenfreude — the tendency to take joy in the misfortune of others — when the person suffering was a member of the other party. This suggests that partisanship has become the type of social categorization that Monroe found to drive defensiveness, blaming, dehumanization and, ultimately, turning a blind eye to the suffering of one’s neighbors.
This doesn’t mean empathy is a bad thing but context matters. Empathy can have negative effects in times of intense political polarization.
We increasingly see people as members of opposing partisan tribes rather than as fellow human beings. Empathy is then reserved for members of our own tribe. While we might not be heading toward mass genocide, consider that wearing a “Make American Great Again” hat or a “Bernie for President” T-shirt may deter a stranger from helping you in an emergency. That is the real effect of our partisan polarization.
April Kelly-Woessner is a professor and chairwoman of the political science department at Elizabethtown College. She also is a correspondent for LNP. Email: woessnerak@etown.edu.