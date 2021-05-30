One day a few summers past, the heat rising in waves from the streets of Marietta convinced me to delay my walk late into the night. My route took me through the middle of Marietta where an S-curve links the two towns that combined in 1812 to form the present borough.

As I walked, the lights on top of a low brick wall on my left began to blink. I stopped. It was late and no one was around. It was a little eerie, but to live in a town this old is to live with ghosts — odd things happen sometimes but you get used to it.

I went over to look at the plaque mounted on the wall. It read: “Those Who Served from Marietta in World War II.” Beneath were the names of several hundred men. Twelve of the names had stars next to them, signifying that the men had been killed in action.

These men — along with millions of other Americans — took part in the greatest armed conflict in human history. They fought, as President Franklin D. Roosevelt said in his 1941 State of the Union address, for “a world founded upon four essential human freedoms”: freedom of speech and expression; freedom “of every person to worship God in his own way”; “freedom from want”; and “freedom from fear.”

Those were the idealistic goals that mobilized the nation and sent these young men off to war. After they had become exhausted and disillusioned, they would fight for something more personal.

Sociologist Samuel A. Stouffer and his team of social scientists surveyed more than a half-million returning GIs. When asked why they fought, the veterans’ most common response was simple: Each day they fought brought them one step closer to winning and that meant one step closer to going home.

Hometown

It is difficult to imagine the sense of belonging people felt growing up in a small town like Marietta in the 1930s and ’40s. It was the center of their universe — more isolated and self-sufficient than places are now. The newspaper and radio provided a window on the world but there were no cellphones, no internet or television, to constantly distract you. The roads weren’t lined with strip malls and housing developments so places didn’t seem to flow into one another and when you left your town you knew it.

But you didn’t leave very often — most households only had one car, if that, and it wasn’t designated for teenage use even in the unlikely event teens could afford gas during or after the Great Depression.

The world of a young person growing up in Marietta before World War II may have been bounded by the distance he was willing to walk, but that walk could take him to a main street that provided most everything his family needed. There was some entertainment for young folks, too.

Every Thursday or Saturday they could roller skate at the Community House gym. On the weekends they could see a movie at the Marietta Theatre. In the summer they could always swim and fish in the Susquehanna River or float on it if they had a dime to rent a rowboat.

Nothing in town was more important in building a sense of belonging than the old Marietta school, the side of which is on the S-bend right by the WWII plaque. Many of Marietta’s kids started their education there in first grade and ended it by graduating from high school under the same roof.

A look at The Spotlight — the Marietta High School newspaper — reveals a surprising number of activities for a school whose graduating classes might only have had 17 members. Students were kept busy with the usual: sports (baseball and basketball were the big ones), singing in the chorus and playing in the band, acting in the school plays and editing the paper. But they could also join the newly formed boxing club or plan the next “hop” in the high school gym.

A letter published in The Spotlight in March 1943 illustrates just what the old school meant to many of the graduates who were away on military duty. Concerned about talks to merge Marietta High School with East Donegal, an annoyed Lt. Carroll wrote, “I was angry when I read those articles about closing school. I think if the people of Marietta let them close down the school, they might as well take away every kid’s right arm.”

The battles overseas

On the front page of that same edition, The Spotlight saluted Staff Sgt. James Penwell — one of the school’s own — for being awarded the Air Medal for “exceptionally meritorious achievement.”

On the next page, the “Lest We Forget” section encouraged students to send a card or letter to “our boys at their stations all over the world” who were celebrating their birthdays that month. Staff Sgt. Penwell’s April 13 birthday was listed first, next to his overseas address. Students who wrote to him would have had no way of knowing their birthday greetings would never reach him.

On March 27,1944, Penwell’s plane collided with another and he was killed. He “was the tail gunner on the B-17 Flying Fortress ‘Heaven Can Wait,’ ” according the Intelligencer Journal (now LNP | LancasterOnline).

It was his 23rd mission — two shy of the number that would have allowed him to go home.

The deaths of the other 11 men from Marietta reveal the scope of a war fought on land, air and sea in Europe as well as Asia. There were others killed in the great bombing campaigns of that war.

Tech. Sgt. William Fuhrman, like James Penwell, manned a gun in a Flying Fortress; he had been credited with shooting down two German planes before he was reported missing in action in November 1943, according to the Intelligencer Journal. He died when his plane was attacked returning from Bremen.

Cpl. Walter Grubb’s bomber never came back from a raid over Tokyo.

Not all were killed in combat. Some died in the inevitable accidents that happen when massive numbers of troops are deployed. John Buchanan was a salvage diver for the U.S. Army Engineer Corps and drowned in the Gulf of Mexico attempting to transfer between ships.

Russell McKain was in an anti-aircraft battalion; he died in a truck accident on the way back from the rifle range and would never come home to his wife and two daughters.

Path of liberation

Most of the Marietta men who lost their lives in WWII served in the Army and their deaths marked the path of the liberation of Europe from Nazi occupation.

Trying to avoid a direct confrontation with seasoned German soldiers, the Allies struck what British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called “the soft underbelly of Europe” by landing troops in Italy. In January 1944, Sgt. Daniel Zink of Marietta was killed there as his unit crossed the Salerno River.

On June 6, 1944 — D-Day — the Allies crossed the English Channel to invade France. Just days after his 4th Infantry Division landed at Utah Beach, Ralph Gohn was killed in action near Cherbourg.

As casualties mounted, British and American paratroopers attempted to go around German lines through the Netherlands in an effort to save lives and end the war by Christmas 1944. “Operation Market Garden” failed and Charles Ressler — who served with the 82nd Airborne Division — died as his division consolidated its position after retreating.

The Allies then were forced into the dangerous business of attacking the German homeland directly. George Childs was killed while trying to resupply an attack on German fortifications.

In late 1944, in their last major assault of the war, the German army counterattacked in Belgium, creating a protrusion into American lines in the Battle of the Bulge. Sylvester Herchelroth died there — gunned down in a series of slaughters of more than 80 unarmed American soldiers that collectively became known as the Malmedy massacre.

When it became apparent that Allied victory in Europe was assured, American’s attention turned to the war against Japan.

On Feb. 20, 1945, Marine William Mayer became the last man from Marietta killed in action when he was struck by mortar fragments on Iwo Jima.

They ‘preserved the light’

After the war ended, Marietta held a three-day celebration and a parade to welcome home its returning sons. Grant Billet Snyder was the youngest of the 12 who would not return to the welcoming embrace of his hometown. The 1944 Halloween issue of The Spotlight announced his death in simple terms to the students of the school he had only recently left: “PFC. Grant Snyder Loses Life in Battle.”

The news of his death must have been heartbreaking. Snyder had attended the old school for 12 years and as the paper noted, “He took part in almost all activities.”

Reading through older issues, I found out The Spotlight was right. As a junior he was on the ring committee that gave upperclassmen a choice between plain gold and onyx rings. He helped start the new YMCA-sponsored Hi-Y club and became its first president. Sports were where Snyder really excelled. He was a catcher for the baseball team and batted over .300 for three years. He played guard for the basketball team that became league champions — such a big feat for his small school that he and his teammates got to keep their blue and white satin warm-up jackets.

Snyder joined the Army two weeks after his 18th birthday. He fought in a tank battalion in North Africa and Italy and was only was 20 when he was killed during the Battle of Monte Cassino.

I looked at his picture often as I wrote this article. He was so young. You can see in his photo the energy that drove him to want to do everything and the friendliness that was nurtured in his hometown. His was an optimistic face, full of hope for the future.

Every time I look at Snyder’s photo, the same question occurs to me: “What could possibly be worth this young man’s sacrifice?” It’s a hard question to answer, but what I do know is what he and the other members of the Greatest Generation accomplished. They defeated fascism. In a world that was enveloped in darkness, they preserved the light and some — like Snyder and the rest of the Marietta Dozen — were willing to give up their lives to give us a chance at better ones.

To quote the Marietta High School newspaper, “Like other boys that have given their lives for their country, Grant is gone but his spirit will always remain.”

Jeffrey L. Hudson is a former social studies teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School and a member of Marietta Borough Council. He’s also co-producer of a podcast called “History, Politics and Beer.”