The Steinman family purchased the Lancaster Intelligencer in 1866 to ensure the newspaper’s future.

The Steinman family is turning over ownership of LNP | LancasterOnline to public broadcaster WITF at the end of this week to ensure the newspaper’s future.

During the intervening 157 years, the Steinmans have made newspapers the core of Steinman Enterprises, a diverse group of media and other businesses.

During hard times for newspapers nationwide, the Steinmans have held on to LNP far longer than most family publishers. That is because Lancaster’s papers have been printed not only with ink but with the lifeblood of the family.

Is that hyperbole? Let’s see.

Andrew Jackson Steinman purchased the Lancaster Intelligencer not as a business investment but as a political necessity. The Democratic newspaper, increasingly out of favor following the Civil War, was ailing. As chairman of the county Democratic Party, Steinman reluctantly bought the paper to save it.

A great-grandson of Moravian immigrants and missionaries, A.J. Steinman in 1866 was 30 years old and a practicing attorney. He would later own Penn Iron Co., coal fields in southwestern Virginia and scores of rental properties in Lancaster.

Being a publisher — especially of a paper whose circulation had fallen to 500 after the war — was not something Steinman needed to begin his business career. Competing for readers with Lancaster's far-more-popular Republican papers must gave given him heartburn.

But he persevered. In 1880, the local Republican judiciary attempted to disbar him and his fellow publisher at the time, W.U. Hensel, because the two attorneys had printed an editorial reflecting negatively on the integrity of the court.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court eventually favored the Intelligencer’s publishers, noting that the conduct of a judge was fair game for criticism. Newspapers throughout the country reported the verdict as a major victory for press freedom.

While Steinman was satisfied to publish only the Intelligencer, his sons had more expansive ideas.

When A.J. Steinman died in 1917, John Frederick Steinman and James Hale Steinman took control of the newspaper and other family businesses.

They transformed the Intelligencer (which eventually merged with the News-Journal as the Intelligencer Journal) into a money-making operation and the heart of an enlarged media group.

The brothers collaborated as creators of the editorially independent Lancaster Sunday News in 1923 and purchasers — following a no-holds-barred newspaper “war” with a national publisher — of the Republican Lancaster New Era in 1928.

The purchase of the New Era balanced the brothers’ political interests. J.F. Steinman was a conservative Republican all of his life. The New Era’s editorial stance matched his thinking.

Hale Steinman was a registered Democrat all of his life, turning more conservative as he aged. The Intelligencer Journal was more to his liking.

The brothers also were pioneers in radio in the 1920s, builders of one of the earliest TV stations in 1949 and developers of one of the larger printing firms in central Pennsylvania. In 1966, Steinman Enterprises started one of the first cable television networks in the nation.

J.F. and Hale Steinman were close companions — from sharing a room at home as boys to installing a swinging door between their newspaper offices as men — but they had entirely different interests.

J.F. Steinman gravitated toward the technical aspects of the business and, in his later years, oversaw modernization of the newspaper plant. Hale Steinman spent much of his time in the editorial department, overseeing, with a light touch, the publication of daily papers with opposing political views.

Lancaster Newspapers was unusual in the 1920s and up until the Intelligencer Journal and New Era merged in 2009 because of its singular ownership but multiple editorial voices. The newspapers also maintained separate and competing news staffs until operating two papers under one roof became economically infeasible.

While co-directing a publishing and broadcasting network that spanned several states — the Steinmans at one time owned nine radio stations and six TV stations — Hale Steinman served in a number of leadership roles in the community, state and nation.

He directed the printing and publishing division of the War Production Board from 1944-46 and was appointed Lancaster County's Civil Defense director in 1951.

He was president of the Pennsylvania Newspaper Publishers Association and treasurer of the American Newspaper Publishers Association.

Hale Steinman defended press freedom. After Harry Truman seized strike-threatened steel mills in 1952, Steinman asked the president if he thought he had the power to take over newspapers and radio stations as well.

When Truman did not commit himself, Steinman successfully urged the American Newspaper Publishers Association to condemn him.

After Hale Steinman died in 1962, J.F. Steinman, the more retiring of the brothers, succeeded him as president and chairman of Steinman Enterprises. He served on several community boards and helped individuals in need, often anonymously. He was named a Distinguished Pennsylvanian in 1978.

J.F. Steinman died in 1980. The next year the Steinmans dedicated Steinman Park, an elegant “pocket park” in downtown Lancaster, to the memory of J.F. and Hale Steinman.

Shirley Steinman Katzenbach, J.F. Steinman’s only daughter, sold her half interest in Steinman Enterprises to Hale Steinman’s three daughters in 1989. Two of those daughters helped to propel the family publishing tradition into the 21st century.

While actively guiding the newspapers as a director of Steinman Enterprises, Caroline Steinman Nunan bolstered Lancaster’s cultural life as a founder and president of the Lancaster Summer Arts Festival.

She supported preservation of farmland and open space. For these and many other civic activities, she was named a Distinguished Daughter of Pennsylvania in 1979.

“Carrie” Nunan sat on the boards of multiple organizations and was known for her ability to bring people with disparate ideas together.

She explained her sense of service to community as following her father’s “tradition of doing what you can.”

Following her sister’s death in 2010, Beverly “Peggy” Steinman became the first and only chairwoman of Steinman Enterprises.

She has been active in several Lancaster charitable organizations, especially the Boys Club & Girls Club of Lancaster. She operated a successful clothing store and a restaurant.

In 2009, the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association presented the Benjamin Franklin Award for Excellence to the two Steinman sisters.

The eldest of the three sisters, Louise Steinman Ansberry, worked for several congressional representatives in Washington, D.C., and as an international consultant on tourism and economics.

For many years, she was the Washington correspondent for the Lancaster Sunday News. She returned to Lancaster and died here in 2008.

In 1985, a fourth generation of Steinmans entered the business. Hale Ansberry Krasne, a retired attorney and daughter of Louise Ansberry, and Caroline Nunan Hill, one of Carrie Nunan's daughters, became directors of Steinman Enterprises.

Both have been active with multiple volunteer organizations. Hale Krasne has served on the boards of the Boys Club & Girls Club of Lancaster and the Lancaster County Community Foundation. Caroline Hill has been active with the Pennsylvania Dutch Council of Boy Scouts and has directed capital campaigns for several organizations.

Hale Krasne’s husband, Robert Krasne, succeeded Peggy Steinman as chairman of the board of Steinman Communications in 2015 and has presided over the transfer of LNP | LancasterOnline to WITF.

A retired Washington attorney, Krasne founded the Lancaster STEM Alliance, which encourages business and education to cooperate in developing the workforce. He is active in various civic organizations in Lancaster and serves on Pennsylvania’s Early Learning Investment Commission.

While publishing the newspapers and overseeing other Steinman enterprises, the Steinmans created a philanthropic foundation that has provided nearly $110 million in grants to community projects benefiting education, workforce development, the arts and more.

The foundation also will fund the Steinman Institute for Civic Engagement, a new organization that Krasne will direct in support of both LNP | LancasterOnline and WITF.

The Steinmans did not operate their successful enterprises by themselves, of course. The publishers employed a succession of talented managers and editors. Thousands of other employees have contributed to the success of Steinman Enterprises over the years.

But without the Steinmans’ business expertise and financial backing, Lancaster's newspapers might have turned in another direction years ago. It was the Steinmans’ dedication to the county where their immigrant ancestors chose to settle in 1756 that made the difference.

No family has had a greater influence on Lancaster County’s progress during the past century and a half.

The Scribbler says this, with bias, as a journalist who has worked for the Steinmans for nearly half a century and who, in 1984, wrote the book on them: “The Steinmans of Lancaster: A Family and Its Enterprises.”

Over nearly 16 decades, the Steinmans have built a strong framework for WITF’s foray into newspaper publishing that begins Saturday. It took a steadfast family that cared deeply about this community to do that.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes "The Scribbler" column every Sunday.