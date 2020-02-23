Recently, nostalgia has dominated the political zeitgeist.
President Donald Trump’s message and mythos, down to his campaign slogan of “Make America Great Again,” is all about returning to the America of the 1950s, when times were better for a privileged few and worse for nearly everyone else.
Similarly, former Vice President Joe Biden’s entire presidential campaign revolves around a desire to restore civility to Washington.
But we need to stop yearning for the “good ol’ days,” because they are a fantasy. This “civility” only extended to those with Trump’s and Biden’s status and white privilege. America never was great. True, we are more polarized now than we used to be, in part because of Trump’s divisive rhetoric, but not all that long ago, the U.S. Senate was populated by segregationists. While they might have put on a facade of superficial politeness for the public, Congress was never a “civil” place.
Today’s Congress is frustrating. It’s full of horrible people. It’s also full of visionaries and dreamers and planners and achievers — true progressives like never before. In fact, it’s the most civil Congress our country has ever had.
When, on Feb. 4, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech in front of the cameras, it was unprofessional. I’m not denying that. And it wasn’t particularly impactful, considering that Pelosi has approved Trump’s calamitous military budgets. But it was a bold assertion of female power, right in the face of our misogynist in chief.
Sure, it would have been nice if Pelosi had adhered to Michelle Obama’s mantra: “When they go low, we go high.” Yet perhaps that is too much to expect of a woman whose agency, intelligence and even appearance have been constantly attacked by Trump. Pelosi is furious — and justifiably so.
Trump’s State of the Union address was a series of blatant lies. He began by boasting about how the country’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been in history. Currently unemployment is at 3.7%, which is low, but in 1944, during the peak of World War II, it was at 1.2%. Additionally, Trump neglected to mention that although the unemployment rate is low, wages have stagnated, the top 1% of U.S. citizens have more wealth than the bottom 90%, and the hourly minimum wage has remained a meager $7.25 since 2009. These statistics indicate that while we are experiencing an economic boom, it is temporary and only benefits the wealthy and powerful. This is, again, evidence that, for Trump, making America great means making it great for people like him.
The State of the Union was filled with many curated-for-TV moments. In one of these, first lady Melania Trump surprised conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, a Trump devotee, with a Presidential Medal of Freedom, an award usually given to public servants who have made significant contributions to world peace or national security.
It’s distressing yet unsurprising that Trump would make this highest civilian award partisan. It proves that Trump’s presidency revolves around artifice and performance. He governs in his own personal TV show, in which he calls one of the world’s most dangerous dictators “Rocket Man” in order to create a spectacle and get attention, without considering the potentially disastrous consequences for the U.S. and the world.
In fact, perhaps it’s fitting that Trump began his career as a reality show host, because he’s currently living an illusion: a 1950s America where climate change is not real, women and people of color are denied rudimentary human rights, and our country’s greatest threat is the spread of communism. (It’s not. It’s the existential threat of the climate crisis.)
We can only hope that Trump won’t drag the rest of the country down with him.
Frances Brogan is in the ninth grade at McCaskey High School. She is the community editor for The Vidette, the school’s student newspaper.