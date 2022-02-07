At least two men who represented Lancaster County in Congress enslaved African Americans. This may surprise you. It surprised the Scribbler.

Amos Slaymaker (1755-1837), a Federalist from Salisbury Township, served part of a term in the House of Representatives from 1814 to 1815. John Whitehill (1729-1815), a Jeffersonian Democrat also from Salisbury Township, served two terms in the House from 1803 to 1807.

The Washington Post includes this information in a new and comprehensive study of congressional slaveholding. Searching through multiple records, the Post found more than 1,700 slave owners among the 5,558 senators and representatives who were born before 1840 and thus could legally own slaves when they reached their maturity.

Many of these representatives, of course, represented Southern states, but enslavers lived all over the country, including in Salisbury Township.

Slaymaker owned “White Chimneys,” the Slaymaker family mansion on Route 30 East near Gap. He fought in the Revolution, served as justice of the peace of Salisbury, as a county commissioner, and as both a state senator and a representative before his congressional service. He owned a stagecoach line and taverns. He was a wealthy man.

A descendant, Samuel R. Slaymaker II, outlined Amos Slaymaker’s life in “Captives’ Mansion,” his 1973 history of the Slaymaker family and its property.

He enslaved two women and a 12-year-old boy. All worked at both the mansion and Slaymaker’s nearby tavern, the “Sign of John Adams.”

“Amos was devoted to one of the women, Diana Scott, known to the family as Black Dinah, and she to him,'” wrote Sam Slaymaker. Slaymaker claimed that his ancestor “rescued” Scott from “an unhappy and unsettled life’ in 1795 and so she and her son remained “fixtures” at White Chimneys for life.

“For gardening and milking,” Slaymaker added, “there was a never-flagging stream of indentured girls. When one finished her stretch, another was taken on.” Same with indentured boys, Slaymaker wrote. “All got a fair shake; they had clean, warm quarters in the mansion’s garret, took their meals at the common board, and Amos saw that they were schooled.”

We don’t know as much about Whitehill’s slaves, nor about Whitehill himself. He was a lawyer and served as justice of the peace and justice of the orphans’ court in Lancaster County. He was a state representative and an associate county judge.

The late U.S. Rep. Edwin D. Eshleman and his successor in that role, Robert S. Walker, wrote about Whitehill’s seemingly contradictory views on slavery and slaves in their 1975 book, “Congress — the Pennsylvania Dutch Representatives: 1774-1974.”

Whitehill also was a large landholder in Salisbury Township and, like dozens of other rich Lancaster County men in the 18th century, purchased African-Americans to work for him. Whitehill owned two slaves, according to Eshleman and Walker.

When he got to Congress, however, Whitehill voted against the interests of slaveholders. According to Eshleman/Walker, he favored legislation that would have imposed a $10 tax on imported slaves.

“His leadership on the slavery issue may have had some effect back in his home district as well,” the book notes, “because slave-owning in Lancaster dropped steadily while he was in office.”

Well, of course it did. Pennsylvania was phasing out slavery in the early 19th century. But it thrived elsewhere for decades before a war ended it everywhere.

