The Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson. She now is forever etched in many of our minds as the first. The first African American woman to be nominated to the Supreme Court of the United States — the highest court in our nation. For me, an African American woman who practices law locally, this moment is consequential and inspiring.

Indeed, the historical aspect of this moment is not lost on me. There has never been — in the past 233 years of the court’s existence — an African American woman or a woman of Black descent on the Supreme Court. This may be due to a lack of Black attorneys, particularly Black female attorneys in the United States. According to the American Bar Association, African American attorneys made up only 5% of our nation’s lawyers in 2021. Black women make up an even smaller portion of this percentage.

When I think of this statistic, while living it in real time, the word perseverance comes to mind. Judge Jackson’s nomination gives recognition to the shared experiences that are rarely talked about among Black women in corporate settings. The perseverance of Judge Jackson, riding on the perseverance of our ancestors, makes ascending the legal hierarchy a bit more palpable despite the challenges, setbacks, microaggressions, adversity and at times, loneliness, a Black female faces as she strives to achieve.

So many of us are watching this process and seeing ourselves, our elders, our family members and our children in her. The quote “you cannot be what you cannot see” is no longer a hindrance to Black females seeking positions that promote and uphold justice as defined by the U.S. Constitution; surely, seeking a judicial seat on the highest court is no longer beyond reach. Curiosity is sparked and expanded possibilities are now the motivating factor to persevere toward success.

It cannot be understated that Judge Jackson’s experience alone brings diversity to the Supreme Court. Her resume is stellar; indeed, legal experts note that she is more qualified than a few justices currently on the high court. She has worked as both a federal public defender and a federal trial court judge. What she has experienced thus far in her career will allow her to promote justice in an objective and impartial manner. She and the other Supreme Court justices are humans who bring diversity of perspective and experience to the court and to ruling on the laws we are obligated to abide by.

It remains to be determined whether Judge Jackson’s nomination will further open lines of communication and inquiry regarding racial diversity in positions of power and influence. One need not look far to see racial inequities within the legal system. Our own Court of Common Pleas lacks racial diversity — and arguably has since its inception — despite the racial makeup of the community it serves. Perchance Judge Jackson’s nomination will inspire discussion among those of us who understand the importance of having diversity in the judiciary.

The need for representation is incredibly important, and diversity of perspective and experience is imperative. While we’ve made strides as a nation, we must continue to persevere toward a more equitable community. There are so many qualified individuals — especially women of color — who are ready and willing to serve. The opportunities just need to be open to them.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson may be the first, but she will not be the last. That is what I find most encouraging about her nomination. I see bits and pieces of my story encapsulated in her story — a Black woman with a dream, a Black woman who has persevered toward success despite the odds, a Black leader, a Black mother and daughter and notably, a Black woman from humble beginnings. I am sure there are even younger changemakers looking at this historic moment dreaming about the ways they’ll follow a path to success that is similar to hers. She represents the best of us and embodies excellence, justice and hope. I am encouraged by her path and her position and even more encouraged by the glass currently strewn across the floor.

Kiandra D. Steffy is an attorney in Saxton & Stump’s labor and employment, Title IX and commercial litigation practice groups. She previously served as an assistant city solicitor with the City of Philadelphia Law Department, as well as a judicial law clerk to Lancaster County Judge Dennis E. Reinaker. Born and raised in Lancaster city, she is involved in the Lancaster community and holds various positions of service in local organizations.