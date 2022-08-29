Dear Dr. Scribblerbat:

We recently watched an INSP show, part of the “Wild West Chronicles” called “Doc Susie Goes Underground,” that featured Dr. Susie calling Bat Masterson “the Scribbler.” She walks into his office and says, “Is the Scribbler in?”

At the end of the program, she again says, “Well done, Scribbler, well done,” as she commented about his article on mine safety.

Do you know anything about your fellow Scribbler’s career in journalism?

Dr. Alan S. Peterson

Pequea Township

Dear Dr. Alan:

This news that Bartholomew William Barclay Masterson, better known as “Bat,” was a Scribbler, as well as a Wild West gunfighter and professional gambler, makes Dr. Scribbler’s day.

Masterson (1853-1921) spent a substantial part of his early life in Dodge City, Kansas, with Wyatt Earp and other lawmen/gamblers. He also published a newspaper in Dodge City — for one week.

In 1903, Masterson moved to New York City and began writing a column for the New York Morning Telegraph. His column, titled “Masterson’s Views on Timely Topics,” dealt with sports, especially boxing. It appeared three times a week until his death.

Dr. Scribbler can find no internet source verifying that Masterson was ever identified as “the Scribbler.” But he may very well have been called “a scribbler.” Many writers over the years have been so designated, not always in a kind way.

In the early 1990s, George Rosenfeld wrote a column of poetry called “The Scribbler” for the Elizabethtown Chronicle. When he learned that the Scribbler you are now reading had been writing a column under that title since 1979, Rosenfeld retitled his column “The Hillbilly Scribbler.”

Rosenfeld and his wife moved to Sneedville, Tennessee, in the mid-’90s, but he stopped writing poetry and began playing the guitar. George Rosenfeld died at Sneedville in 2011.

Thus endeth this record of famous and not-so-famous Scribblers.

‘Mafia’ revisited

Dear Dr. Scribblerbook:

I would like to correct the record regarding a quote from a book reviewed in last week’s Scribbler column in which a producer of the show “Amish Mafia” tried to blame my group, Respect Amish, for extending the longevity of the program.

The fact is, our opposition to this bigoted show and the broad support of our efforts — from Pennsylvania's governor, U.S. senators, state lawmakers, county commissioners, city mayor, Chamber of Commerce, and countless religious groups — was what took that show off the air.

These allies joined us in denouncing “Amish Mafia” as a negative, inaccurate portrayal of Amish life, showing a peaceful people as vengeful, violent and criminal. We first voiced our opposition to “Amish Mafia” in June 2014. The last episode ran in March 2015, just nine months later.

In a disclosure I have not made public previously, our group pressed one of the show’s largest sponsors to threaten to pull their financial support from the show, and its executives agreed. That sponsor asked to remain anonymous, but I have provided the Scribbler with a source to confirm this information. The timing of our discussion with the sponsor and the show’s subsequent cancellation suggests those two events were linked.

I suppose it’s also possible the show was canceled because it wasn’t very good, was offensive and lied about the Amish. Thank you, Scribbler, for allowing me space to correct the record on behalf of all those who worked hard to maintain the dignity of our Amish neighbors.

Mary Haverstick

Manor Township

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.