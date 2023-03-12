1. Remember, COVID-19 is primarily an airborne disease. This means that, like measles and tuberculosis, it can spread between people who are merely in the same room, even if they are more than 6 feet apart. This is why masking and good ventilation in public places can be so effective in mitigating spread.

2. High-quality masks do work. A cloth mask will probably do little to protect you from the latest variant, but a high-filtration mask worn properly (over your mouth and nose) will significantly decrease the chances of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

3. Universal masking (when everyone in the group wears one) is superior to one-way masking, because masks not only protect a wearer from inhaling viral particles, but also prevent a wearer from exhaling them into the environment.

4. COVID-19 can be contagious for two days before you develop symptoms. Staying home while sick is important, but it will not prevent all spread.

5. Vaccines don’t prevent COVID-19, but they will greatly reduce your risk of becoming seriously ill, hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 should you become infected.

6. Being “fully vaccinated” means you have received the most up-to-date vaccine available for you.

7. You can get COVID-19 multiple times. Like many other respiratory illnesses, being infected can offer you some protection in terms of disease severity if you get it again, but this is not long-duration protection and it does not protect you against being reinfected.

8. High-risk means: Being over 50. Being an infant. Being overweight or obese. Having asthma. Having high blood pressure. Having Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. Having chronic lung, kidney or liver disease. Having heart disease. Having cancer. Having a transplanted organ. Having Down syndrome. Having mental health conditions. Having dementia. Being physically inactive. Being a smoker. Having an immunodeficiency. Being on steroids or other medications that suppress your immune system.

Around 75% of adults in our country have at least one condition that makes them high-risk.

— Dr. Alexandra Solosko