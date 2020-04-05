On this historical day, referred to as Palm Sunday, Christians commemorate the triumphal entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Just as the prophet Zechariah described centuries earlier, Jesus came riding on a donkey as the crowd waved palm branches and shouted, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord, even the King of Israel” (John 12:13). Jesus came not as a conquering king on a war horse or as a king heralded by a royal parade, but as a humble king to bring salvation and peace.

Though almost no one could see it at the time, the first Palm Sunday marked the beginning of events that would lead to Resurrection Sunday, known as Easter. After three years of public ministry and a remarkable entrance into Jerusalem, Jesus was betrayed, arrested, falsely accused, unjustly tried and unfairly convicted. The same people who shouted “blessed is he” on Palm Sunday now screamed “Crucify him!” Jesus was mocked, beaten, bloodied and put to death on a cross. His body was placed in a borrowed tomb, securely sealed and guarded.

Early on the third day, women who were among his closest followers went to the tomb planning to anoint his body with spices. Amazed to see the huge stone rolled away and the soldiers gone, the women were met by an angel who told them, “He is not here; he has risen, just as he said” (Matthew 28:6). The women ran to tell Jesus’ disciples, and Peter and John ran to the tomb to see for themselves. It indeed was empty and soon the risen Christ Jesus began a series of appearances to many people.

Prior to the resurrection, even Jesus’ closest disciples lacked a clear understanding of his ultimate purpose in coming to earth. When they saw the risen Christ, all his words and works became clear and they believed Jesus was, as he said, the Son of God, the promised Savior and eternal King.

Through the ages, many still lack a clear understanding of who Jesus is, why he lived and why he died. He has been recognized as a master teacher, healer, a very effective communicator and a great man set apart by a meaningful life’s purpose and message. But this understanding falls woefully short of his deity and uniquely divine purpose to save the world from sin.

The teachings of Jesus are widely considered as the most beautiful and vital that humanity has ever received, but those teachings fall short. The works of Jesus stand far above all others through the centuries, but even those works fall short. His unjust crucifixion and all that he suffered without putting up a defense or complaining exemplify courage and sacrifice never seen before or after, but even that courage and sacrifice fall short. All fall short apart from his perfect righteousness and atoning death on our behalf, the perfect sacrifice proven acceptable by God in his resurrection from the dead.

Christianity is the only religion that serves a risen Savior who, with great passion, desires that each person puts their faith in him. We get a very human look at him on that day he entered Jerusalem on the back of a donkey. As the shouts of the crowd began to die down, Jesus wept over the city as he prophesied its destruction because they denied his word and would not believe. At this very moment he was pronouncing judgment on Jerusalem, he was weeping over it with a heart filled with love. This One who judges is the God who weeps. He does not wish that any should perish (2 Peter 3:9) and he willingly laid down his own life that we should live. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die” (John 11:25).

Recently my wife, Paulette, and I have walked very closely with two families who had to say goodbye to their loved ones. The greatest comfort we have is the confidence that they trusted Jesus Christ as their personal Savior prior to death. Death is the tunnel we have to pass through to get to the other side of eternal life, and because of Jesus’ empty tomb, the fear of death is removed for those who love and trust in Christ alone.

We praise and worship God for his love and goodness in sending Jesus to save the world. He is the conquering King who has once and for all defeated sin and death, and will one day return in triumphant glory. Because he lives, all who believe in him shall never die. Have a blessed Easter rejoicing in the resurrection truth!

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.