I am worried for the state of democracy in the United States of America. And, to be clear, I don’t say this because I hate our great nation. I am not naturally pessimistic. Yet, it seems to me that many of our citizens do not really know what we have here. The rare, unique space that the United States holds in history as a model of representative democracy is in question; our democracy is fragile.

One of the great blessings of my life has been the opportunity to travel globally. My mother, who was born in Tanzania, instilled in my brothers and me an international perspective from the beginning. Visiting her homeland as a child exposed me to parts of the so-called “developing world” before I understood a thing about politics, economics or culture. It also exposed me, from a young age, to the realities that different places do life differently. As I got older and traveled on my own to Central America, that exposure taught me about contexts beyond my own personal-cultural context. Eventually, after high school and throughout my college years, I had the fortune to visit southern African nations and study abroad in the Middle East. Each trip formed my identity and my understanding of the place I was from: the United States of America.

I love the phrase “we don’t know what we don’t know.” It’s humbling and makes us more open when we encounter differences. Being aware of the smallness of our own selves allows growth and learning. And, if we are humble, we learn the value of self-critiquing our own culture and context — and, ultimately, we gain an appreciation for our own values, opportunities and fortunes. My travels taught me the reality that America is not perfect, and often not “the best country in the world” in every facet (contrary to what we tell ourselves).

Unfortunately, part of our national narrative now reminds me of the partisan mentality — which has been summarized in the phrase “it’s our turn to eat” — of corrupt officials in Kenya. Such a mentality signifies that the party in power will exploit everything for the advancement of its partisan desires for however long it is in power, and the other party will then do the same when it gets its turn. This my-team-only mentality accelerating in the United States is eating away at the national cohesiveness necessary for a healthy democracy.

The rabid extremism of political hostage-taking gets us nowhere when politicians state they will join the party of “no” on the first day in office. Nor does aggressively subjecting fellow party members to primary challenges because they are deemed too moderate. Moreover, gerrymandering political maps to build noncompetitive, extreme districts is not only unconstitutional but drives out the opportunities for a truly representative democracy.

Look at what is happening to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney for acknowledging the truth about Jan. 6, 2021. Her state of Wyoming, by the way, has roughly the same population as Lancaster County but gets two U.S. senators, the same as Pennsylvania and every other state. When representatives such as Cheney are threatened with primary challenges, the result is that a small, rabid band of extremists on polar opposite ends of the political spectrum can turn the national narrative into one of mutual partisan destruction.

In my youthful travels, I naively believed that the U.S. would always be a beacon of hope for those desiring democracy. No matter what happened, I believed I lived in a nation that allowed us to vote and change the nation's trajectory, should it swing too wildly from one direction to the other. I’m starting to see this is not a divine guarantee.

A December report from the Brennan Center for Justice found “more than 440 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states in the 2021 legislative sessions.”

Even as this nation prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, history is repeating itself.

The unconstitutional Senate filibuster’s most notorious usage in American history was to support Jim Crow laws, and to prevent anti-lynching bills and voting rights legislation from becoming law.

Now, a couple of Democratic senators and their Republican colleagues want to maintain the filibuster, a Senate rule that emerged in the early 1800s to block Senate action; it now can be overcome only with 60 votes.

In 1965, Congress passed the Voting Rights Act after Dr. King launched a campaign to fight for voting rights; the brutal police attack on marchers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, galvanized President Lyndon B. Johnson’s efforts to get the Voting Rights Act passed.

For years, the law was renewed on a bipartisan basis. But the U.S. Supreme Court removed the teeth of the law in 2013. And efforts to remove the filibuster to pass new voting rights legislation in the Senate — the Freedom to Vote Act and the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — have not succeeded thus far. So Dr. King’s struggle continues.

The one bill, of course, is named for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who was nearly beaten to death by Alabama state troopers on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965. Whether it passes will test Dr. King’s optimistic belief that the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice.

With states passing laws to restrict voter access, both of the proposed bills are critically needed, especially as it seems clear now that not every American truly desires or defends democracy.

The truth is, there hasn’t been a time when everyone did.

The Founding Fathers may have declared that “all men are created equal,” but they counted only white, male landowners. The American experiment has been a process of expanding its promise to all persons who are citizens of this nation, but we’ve never quite gotten there.

If we allow ourselves to keep being distracted, we might wake up one day as taxed subjects rather than as citizens of a nation with genuine representation. And I might not have to travel to a developing country to see what a fledgling democracy looks like.

In a famous speech in 1957, Dr. King said that voting rights are “not an ephemeral, evanescent domestic issue that can be kicked about by reactionary guardians of the status quo; it is rather an eternal moral issue which may well determine the destiny of our nation.” He said that the “denial of this sacred right is a tragic betrayal of the highest mandates of our democratic tradition.”

His words ring as true as ever.

Kevin Ressler is president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County. An adjunct professor of church and social change at Lancaster Theological Seminary