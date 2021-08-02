Ron Hontz has spent part of his summer conducting walking tours at Mount Gretna, the wooded Lebanon County community that contains the idyllic cottage clusters known as the Pennsylvania Chautauqua, Campmeeting and the Heights. The Scribblers recently attended Hontz’s tour of Campmeeting.

Hontz walked by his summer home at Boehm and Seventh avenues, a large cottage once owned by the Pontz family. (Yes, Pontz and Hontz.)

The Scribbler first discussed the Pontzes in 2004. This column provides additional material as supplied by Hontz and the Scribbler’s summertime jog through LNP’s digital files.

Nell Pontz, one of four children of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Pontz, was born in 1880 and graduated from Hood College. About 1900, she posed for a series of four postcard views. Two show her standing and sitting on the beach of Mount Gretna’s Lake Conewago. The others show her standing and sitting on a diving board at the lake.

She wore full bathing attire, which covered everything but her face and forearms. She looked demurely away from the camera. By most standards, perhaps even 120 years ago, these are respectable poses.

But Jacob Pontz was appalled that his daughter posed at all. He purchased all the cards and the plates from which the cards had been printed. He stored them in his attic, thinking no one would ever see them.

These postcards are known as “The Bather” cards. Hontz said Nell Pontz enjoyed being called “The Bather” and quietly sent notes to friends on some of the postcards.

But in 1965 — 36 years after Jacob Pontz died — Mr. and Mrs. Robert Smith bought the cottage from the Pontz family. They found the postcards. The cards have been in circulation ever since.

The Hontzes, who live in Collegeville much of the year, purchased the Pontz cottage in 2006. Ron Hontz eventually talked with a Pontz descendant. She provided three possible reasons why Joseph Pontz confiscated the cards.

The first seems most obvious: Papa Pontz thought the postcards showed his daughter in immodest poses.

The second seems a bit far-fetched: Nell may have skipped school when she posed. In fact, about 1900, when the cards were made, Nell Pontz was enrolled at Hood. Skipping college classes would have been her business.

The third is more plausible: Jacob Pontz was more concerned about how the cards might affect his reputation than his daughter’s.

Jacob Pontz was born in Lancaster in 1838. He fought with the 77th Pennsylvania Regiment in the Civil War. He returned to his home on West James Street in Lancaster and began manufacturing bricks. He operated three brickyards and, according to his calculation, made more bricks than anyone else in Lancaster County.

Pontz was a prominent Democrat and a member of the Lancaster School Board. He and his wife, Emma Palmer Pontz, appeared frequently in the society news of local papers.

So this business and community leader well might have worried about how his daughter’s lakeside poses might have affected the public’s opinion of his personal and business reputation.

Joseph Pontz died 14 years after daughter Nell married Maylin Joseph Pickering in 1915. The couple lived in St. Louis, Missouri, where Pickering managed entertainment enterprises and stadiums.

Nell Pontz died in St. Louis in 1975, at age 95, but her charming postcards have endured well into the 21st century.

