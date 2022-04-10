Historical research can turn up odd things, especially in an age of digitized newspapers. “Gettysburg’s Lost Love Story: The Ill-Fated Romance of General John Fulton Reynolds and Kate Hewitt,” a new book by Jeffrey J. Harding, contains one of those odd things.

Unfortunately, the odd thing stands almost alone as anything new in this 192-page book.

But, first, the back story.

John Reynolds died when a Confederate Minie ball struck him behind the right ear on the first day of the battle at Gettysburg in 1863. One of the Union army’s most capable officers, Reynolds had been born in Lancaster in 1820. He is buried in Lancaster Cemetery.

Following Reynolds’ death, Catherine “Kate” Hewitt told his surprised sisters that she had pledged she would join a convent if the general died. Hewitt did join the Daughters of Charity in Emmitsburg, Maryland, in 1864.

Reynolds and Hewitt had met on shipboard while sailing from San Francisco to New York in the summer of 1860. They spent less than a month together on the ship and, apparently, fell in love. They exchanged keepsakes.

Then in the spring of 1861, Reynolds went to war. Two years later he died. There is no record of the two meeting or exchanging letters during that time. But they apparently did get engaged, as Hewitt also told Reynolds’ sisters.

Slim pickings for a love story, but Harding has been working hard to develop marginal details. Two years ago he wrote a piece for Civil War Times in which he revealed Kate Hewitt left the nunnery and eventually married Joseph B. Pfordt, a florist in Albany.

That might have been the end of the matter, but Harding decided to expand this thin slice of history into a book. “Gettysburg’s Lost Love Story,” published in February by The History Press, is the result.

Much of the book is devoted to John Reynolds, whose life was covered thoroughly in Edward J. Nichols’ 1958 biography, “Toward Gettysburg.’’

Harding’s new material is limited almost exclusively to what he discovered about Kate Hewitt, who was born in Owego, New York, in 1836 and apparently orphaned at an early age. He reveals two interesting facts about her life, one sensational, the other relatively mundane.

The sensational element — and, wow, this is a real shocker — is that Kate Hewitt, working under the “professional” name of “Kate Wentworth,” was a high-class prostitute in San Francisco and Sacramento in her early 20s, just before she met Reynolds.

Among her other adventures, she got involved with a merchant and former member of California’s legislature who planned to run away with her. The fellow was married, however, and when his wife discovered his scheme, he decided to stay home.

Area newspapers loved that story.

And then Hewitt left California to renew her life. On the way to New York she met Reynolds. And so on.

Harding describes Hewitt’s life after Reynolds’ death at considerable length, even though there really isn't much to tell.

The mundane thing: Before she died of tuberculosis in 1876, Hewitt became an expert at embroidery. A huge banner she embroidered for the Women’s Pavilion at the Centennial Exhibition in Philadelphia won an award.

This book is cluttered with cliches. Repetitive information and speculation continually stall the narrative.

But the illustrations, some of which have never been published, are entertaining. And Harding cannot be faulted for not doing sufficient research.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.