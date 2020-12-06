I got a sore neck from reading Ann Womble’s piece in the Nov. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“Reflections from a former Republican on the fact-free GOP”).

My head went alternately up and down in accord and then left and right in sharp disagreement with her opinions. We are completely aligned in her view of Donald Trump’s presidency. His moral character is deplorable. He repeatedly violates the most basic standards of civility and compassion. He shows no shame in putting his personal political interests ahead of America’s. He was a poor manager of the White House, by every measure. He eroded valuable foreign alliances forged over the decades.

I also joined her and so many Republicans in their dismay as he took over the voice and the structure of the national GOP. With the exception of appointments to the federal bench, the national party of Trump abandoned the spirit of Abraham Lincoln and the mainstream conservatism of Ronald Reagan and both Presidents Bush. That compassionate conservatism has shown over the decades to be of immense appeal to Americans.

Womble asserted that “the Republican Party had become unmoored from its founding tenets in the name of winning by any means necessary; it became nothing more than a slavish and cowardly cult of personality.”

She goes too far — and she does not go far enough. Her blanket condemnation of all Republicans on the national level is unfair and inaccurate. Further, the beating heart of the party is in state and local governance. There is much to admire at those levels.

Look at Lancaster County. In more than a century and a half of actual practice, this county has been governed by Republicans. Not perfectly — not without a few officeholders who were below-average in their jobs — but, by and large, by competent public servants who went about their jobs with diligence and character.

The local Republican Party’s contribution to good government has been twofold. First, it insists that anyone who would run for or retain office demonstrate competence and character. This is applied in a screening and vetting process, carried out by more than 300 GOP committee men and women, who meet with those who seek office and the party’s endorsement. Some good people have run — and won — without that endorsement. But those people, too, have been held to the same level of scrutiny in election campaigns as the endorsed candidates.

The second contribution to good government is the actual heritage of the Republican Party’s remarkable record. Voters know of the long history of high standards for the party’s leaders. Even if they do not know the candidates, they can lean on the long experience of good people doing a good job in government when choosing to support the GOP candidates. They trust the GOP “brand.”

Finally, good government leads to an enhanced quality of social and economic life in Lancaster County. To govern is to choose, and GOP officeholders have generally made good choices in their jobs. Those choices started with the premise that they are there to serve the balanced best interests of the people of the county — people of all interests, personal identities and political persuasions.

It isn’t just fiscal restraint, improvement of infrastructure, support of agriculture and public services and managing growth, important as those are. It is more basic. It is an attitude of servant leadership, rare in our nation today, but prevalent in Republicans who hold office here. It is also ingrained in the fine men and women whom voters have sent to represent us in the Pennsylvania Legislature — and indeed in Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who does not get enough credit for the everyday service he and his office quietly and consistently provide to meet the specific needs of his constituents.

Womble concludes eloquently with the hope that “we see a new political center arise.” Yes, but not with the fanciful notion of a new political movement.

Bidding farewell to Trump opens the doors for new dynamic Republican leadership at the national level. The center is there in the hearts and minds of the American people, including tens of millions of Democrats. Republicans offer the best opportunity to seek that center and serve it — at every level. The GOP has not lost its way. We can trust it in the long run.

Bill Adams is a retired business executive and community volunteer. He resides in West Lampeter Township.