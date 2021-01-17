Not since the Civil War has it been more important for us to put country above party. And never before has it been more difficult.

The reason for that is we have placed partisan reasoning above all other forms of human reasoning, including moral and even spiritual.

Partisan reasoning now supersedes everything; it silences us, and coerces us into separate corners of life where moral reasoning is practically forbidden. In a well-ordered and humane society, the highest and best form of reasoning should be moral, not partisan. And the lack of it is putting us all on a slippery slope toward dehumanization.

So here is my belief: If President Donald Trump, with all of his abusiveness and authoritarian tendencies, had been a Democrat, Republicans would have moved at twice the speed to impeach him, probably in his first year, and some conservative Christians would have concluded with certainty that he was the anti-Christ.

If Trump were a Democrat, Republicans would have supplied overwhelming support for last week’s impeachment — and yes, based on nothing more than the video evidence that was available.

For anyone seriously willing to engage in moral reflection, consider this: If the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and desecrated our sacred temple of democracy had been all Black and the organizers were the Black Lives Matter group, how different would the national outcry on the right have been? That may be the toughest of all questions to reflect upon.

Consider the post-mortem condemnations. They were strong, but mostly offered in hindsight, where condemnation over what happened was low-hanging fruit. Anyone who was culpable — and that includes elected officials and leaders of conservative policy organizations — who were silent for four years as the moral corruption seeped in, need to show a willingness to address deeper moral issues. And more precisely, any lawmaker or policy leader with broad responsibility who failed to condemn the election fraud myth, after all legal reviews were exhausted, owes the public more than expressions of surprise and sadness.

I suspect that truth-telling about the election proved so difficult because moral life has collapsed into partisan reasoning and defensiveness. All of life is now partisan. Few things remain strictly personal and private, not our neighborhoods, not our friendships, not even our churches. Many places of worship, be they liberal- or conservative-leaning, are quick to determine whether individuals in their flock respond correctly to a partisan checklist.

A 2018 survey by PRRI found that a plurality (45%) of Democrats said they would be unhappy if their child married a Republican, while 35% of Republicans said they would be unhappy if their child married a Democrat. Other studies have found those percentages to be even higher.

Americas are slowly dividing and sorting themselves even by ZIP code — a Stanford University researcher found that the political affiliations of a neighborhood’s residents can influence homebuyers.

Everything is partisan now, even our view of each other as human beings. Once in while I say positive things about former President Barack Obama in his role as model dad and husband — his personal, nonpolitical qualities — and the response I get is that I must be a socialist sympathizer.

The attacks on my writing are guided almost entirely by partisan, not moral, reasoning. For me to be making arguments about the political right, I must be aiding and abetting the political left. In other words, anything that is said that might also be said by the other side — about any topic, however meritorious — is wrong on partisan grounds and should be silenced.

Why aren’t I now condemning the political left? There is a moral explanation, and it’s not because the left doesn’t warrant comment. It’s because at this moment in time — in the wake of the pro-Trump violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — that would be engaging in moral equivalence and equivocation, as so many have done of late.

Moreover, since I am not a member of the political left, I am not responsible for its members; I do not represent them, have influence over them, or stand accountable for anything they do. I do have influence over my own tribe — my family, network and political associates.

Suggesting a return to moral reasoning as part of our political life is not an invitation for me or anyone else to become moralistic — hectoring everyone for the slightest error is not the answer. But the stakes are very high. We need to better understand why it is nearly impossible for anyone within the two parties to exercise statesmanship, unless they are willing to risk falling out of political favor.

Some Republican officeholders have privately admitted that their actions since the insurrection — their refusal to vote for Trump’s impeachment or to counter his election lies or to criticize him for instigating the insurrection — were explained by fear for their lives. That is a matter of such gravity that it alone should invite long, deep moral reflection. When resort to fear and intimidation become an accepted means of advancing a partisan position, we no longer have a democracy that welcomes open dissent.

Trump can be removed from office, silenced and even imprisoned, and yet the Republican Party now has, within its activist core, a culture of tear-it-all-down nihilism, and ends-justify-the-means amorality. It will take thinking on a moral, not partisan, level to come to terms with the party’s morality problem. And it will take bold, moral leadership.

Don Eberly is a former White House aide to Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, and the author of books on society and culture. He resides in Lancaster County.