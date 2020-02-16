A question all children are asked is this: “What will you be when you grow up?”
Most are asked this when they are very young and so they answer along the lines of “Astronaut!” or “President!” Of course, many change their ideas over the course of their lives; some find interest in one thing or another, but it all stays certain that you need to find something to do with your life. In all honesty, I think that is what draws many away from finding a career, creating their own path.
As for myself, I loved the idea of what I would be when I grow up as a kid. At first, as cliché as it is, I did want to be an astronaut, and then I moved on to video game programmer/designer, and then musician and on and on. Then, for a little while, I was in a confused state — if anything, I still am.
This question just seems to generate so much anxiety within me; it always seems as though I need to find something on the spot and am looked down upon when I cannot immediately respond with an answer. And, in all honesty, it feels as though we are asking kids sooner and sooner what they want to be. Soon enough, we’ll be asking them as soon as they come out of the womb, crying and screaming and squirming about.
Nobody can give a certain answer ever and yet we expect something from a child who hasn’t even been exposed to more than 4% of the world, in most circumstances.
We want people to grow up sooner and sooner, and we ignore them when they act childish, deeming them to be “insensitive” and “immature.” Sure, some of them are such, but when those of us who do finally grow up do, we wish for what we once had. We’ll go to any lengths to get our youth back. Sometimes we go to spas, or we ask for attention online or from our partners, and sometimes we drink ourselves back to infancy, hoping that we can ignore the world, hide from all the problems of our modern age.
But we can’t. We never have been able to and despite trying time and time again, we’ll never achieve it. We grow up and slide down a hill in an avalanche just to want to climb the mountain again. We keep wanting those after us to do the same, to suffer the same fate, but it isn’t right. Shifting your problems onto someone else isn’t helping your own, it’s just doubling the mess for future generations. It all moves like clockwork. And it isn’t right.
We shouldn’t be asking preschoolers what they want to be — we should show them what they can aspire to be. We shouldn’t be forcing our problems onto others because it makes the problem continue and spread. We are in a dim and shut-out society, and we are on a nonstop flight to a dark pit. We need to stop it before it gets worse.
We all need to grow down for a change.
Taylon Madison is in grade 11 at Warwick High School.