Think back to the early years of the French Revolution, during the 1790s, a decade or so after the American War of Independence. While the delegates to the revolutionary assembly debated whether the French monarchy should be retained or a republic created, they sat alongside their ideologically like-minded colleagues in designated sections of the assembly hall.

The defenders of the status quo sat on the right side of the hall. Opposite them, on the left, were the advocates of change. Between them, in the center, could be found those committed to neither side. These “centrists” were routinely disdained by both left and right for their purported indecisiveness.

Fast-forward to the 21st century, where “right,” “left” and “center” have become integral parts of our political lexicon. While not necessarily ridiculed like their French precursors, modern-day centrists typically struggle for full acknowledgment, frequently receiving, for instance, less media attention than their adversaries on the right and the left. Like the late comedian Rodney Dangerfield, they “get no respect.”

This is curious, because a large majority of Americans likely position themselves at or near the center of the political spectrum. As Carlton Groff convincingly argued in his thought-provoking Jan. 23 Sunday LNP letter to the editor (“Republican wants party to wake up”), “center-right” and “center-left” are in fact sensible alternatives to the political extremes.

History corroborates this contention. Since the end of World War II, 14 men (including Joe Biden) have served as president of the United States. With the notable exception of Donald Trump, all governed from either the center-right or the center-left. Campaign rhetoric notwithstanding, the political realities of the office assured that outcome. Even the outspoken conservative Ronald Reagan was, arguably, center-right more often than not, especially in foreign policy.

The electoral fate of Republican Barry Goldwater in 1964 and Democrat George McGovern in 1972 further reinforces the point. Both of these presidential nominees were perceived, fairly or not, as outside the centrist mainstream. Both suffered crushing defeats at the hands of the voters.

In 1949, historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr. — later an adviser to both John and Robert Kennedy — published a short book, “The Vital Center.” Schlesinger’s purpose was to show that democracy’s stability was based on the robustness of the political center as the principal manifestation of the democratic process. Coming from the unabashedly liberal Schlesinger, this interpretation was particularly revealing.

Schlesinger wrote that book shortly after Adolf Hitler’s Germany was utterly defeated and while Josef Stalin’s Soviet Union was in the ascendant. When, he observed, the extremes of right and left become strong enough to threaten the legitimacy of the “vital center,” democracy is weakened, perhaps fatally.

Retrospectively, we may cite two examples of the usefulness of this idea as an analytical concept. The first concerns the fate of democracy in Germany between 1919 and 1933. The flip side is the survival and rejuvenation of American democracy during the 1930s.

Despite never having experienced democratic government, most Germans seemed willing after World War I to give the new Weimar Republic a chance. However, the republic was plagued from the start by a series of political and economic crises it was unable to overcome. Consequently, the democratic center was progressively vilified by both the left (the Communists) and the right (the Nazis). The center, squeezed by the extremes, had all but ceased to exist by the time the triumph of Hitler sealed its — and democracy’s — collapse.

In spite of its long democratic tradition, the United States faced similar pressures, especially during the Great Depression. Both communism and protofascism had considerable appeal as the economic calamity worsened. But the domestic policies of Franklin D. Roosevelt reinvigorated the center, enabling it to weather the ideological peril it confronted. Schlesinger’s multivolume history of FDR’s presidency celebrated this achievement.

Today, the American political center is once again under siege. The threat of authoritarianism and violence in the wake of Jan. 6, 2021, comes mainly from the extreme right. Conversely, the San Francisco Board of Education’s attempt to rechristen schools named for Abraham Lincoln, Paul Revere and even U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein shows that the progressive left is hardly blameless.

In this context, we cannot overlook the essential link between the “vital center” and a healthy democracy. If we do, the erosion of our democratic system and its underlying values will invariably follow.

Gene Miller, a Lancaster County resident, taught history at Penn State Hazleton from 1969 to 2004.