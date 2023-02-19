In a historic decision issued Feb. 7, Renee Cohn Jubelirer, president judge of Commonwealth Court, ruled that Pennsylvania’s method of funding public education violated the state constitution’s mandate to provide all students with a “thorough and efficient” education.

By relying principally on local property taxes to finance K-12 public schools, the state created significant wealth differences among school districts, Judge Jubelirer wrote, depriving students in low-wealth districts of opportunities and resources afforded to students in high-wealth districts.

The commonwealth supplements local tax revenues with funds issued to all 500 school districts. However, state subsidies have not meaningfully closed the gap between rich and poor school districts. In 2015, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, Pennsylvania had the largest such gap in the nation.

Attempts by low-wealth school districts to raise sufficient funds were constrained by their smaller tax bases. High-wealth districts can raise more money with lower tax rates.

For instance, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County has more than $31,000 to spend per student, while the less affluent William Penn School District in Delaware County has $18,000 per student.

Jubelirer’s ruling was a victory for underfunded school districts in urban and rural areas. The lawsuit was brought by the Public Interest Law Center and Education Law Center on behalf of a small group of parents, six school districts — including the School District of Lancaster — as well as the NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference and the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools. The lawsuit originated in 2014, but did not come to trial until November 2021.

Four months of testimony revealed the difficulties that poorer school districts face in providing “safe and temperate” school buildings, qualified teachers, adequate teacher-pupil ratios, sufficient counselors and support staff, learning materials and technology, and a full range of curricular and extracurricular programs.

In addition, plaintiffs demonstrated that funding disparities translated to lower academic achievement by students in low-wealth school districts. Children from poor families and English language learners were disproportionately affected.

Though Judge Jubelirer, who was elected to the court in 2001 as a Republican, determined that Pennsylvania violated its promise of providing equal educational opportunities to students in K-12 public schools, she did not prescribe any policy alternatives.

Instead, Jubelirer stated, “It is now the obligation of the Legislature, Executive Branch, and educators, to make the constitutional promise a reality in this Commonwealth.”

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro, who as state attorney general filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the plaintiffs, has an opportunity to address the Commonwealth Court decision in his March 7 budget address to the Legislature.

In his inaugural address, Shapiro spoke of “real freedom,” “the kind ... that comes when we devote real resources to that young child’s public school to make sure she has a shot.”

Despite the governor’s pledge, there is a strong possibility that relief for Pennsylvania’s under-resourced schools will not come any time soon.

For one thing, Republican leaders may appeal Jubelirer’s decision to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler, of Drumore Township, said he found the ruling “disappointing.”

For another, states under court order to redesign school finance systems tend not to respond with any real urgency. For example, only recently did Ohio’s Legislature address unconstitutional features of school funding that were first identified by the Ohio Supreme Court in 1997.

The price tag, partisan differences and the lack of consensus behind any reform proposal are three big reasons why change in Pennsylvania may come slowly.

School finance reform will not be cheap. Simply funneling existing public education funds through the fair funding formula created by a bipartisan commission and enacted in 2016 — which presently accounts for about 20% of state support — will not address the estimated need.

An analysis by Penn State professor Matthew Gardner Kelly, presented in the education funding trial, claimed that an additional $4.6 billion in the annual state budget is required to tackle funding inequities across school districts.

The state treasury has a surplus of more than $5 billion that could jump-start school equity efforts. However, a dedicated funding source is necessary for the long term.

There is no shortage of ideas for reforming Pennsylvania school finance. One approach would be property tax reform or abolition, which polls show would be a popular move. However, prior attempts by governors to address the issue have fallen flat.

For example, a statewide referendum proposed by Democratic Gov. Robert P. Casey Sr. in 1989 that would have shifted school funding from the property tax to an increased state income tax lost by a 3-to-1 margin.

In 2015, in his first set of budget proposals, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf offered a similar shift, linking property tax relief to higher state income and sales taxes, but the Republican-controlled Legislature rejected the plan.

Another Wolf idea, taxing natural gas companies for extraction from Pennsylvania shale, has been advanced as a possible education funding source, but Shapiro did not endorse that proposal during the election campaign.

For their part, Republican legislative leaders argued in court that sending more money to public schools does not necessarily lead to higher student achievement. On the other hand, they wouldn’t mind if additional or redistributed education funds went toward private or religious schools.

If Shapiro is interested in school finance proposals that are not dead-on-arrival Wolf retreads (such as savings from charter school reform), a new revenue stream is available: taxing marijuana sales.

Currently growers and processors of medical marijuana pay taxes to the state. The nearly 1 million citizens of Pennsylvania who hold medical marijuana cards do not pay sales taxes.

If taxing medical weed is unfair to users in need of the substance, the obvious alternative is legalizing recreational marijuana, as neighboring states New York, New Jersey and Maryland are doing.

Earmarking a portion of weed revenue for public schools may seem strange or unseemly, but how is it different from siphoning lottery or gambling revenue for reduced prescription drug costs or property taxes for seniors? Or distributing money from taxes on tobacco products to the Children’s Health Insurance Program?

Should another generation of schoolchildren have to wait for state government to pay its fair share of education costs?

As of 2019-20, Pennsylvania ranked 45th in its state government’s share of public education spending, contributing just 38% of K-12 funds, with local districts accounting for 58%.

Enhanced educational opportunities for all students promote economic growth, reduce crime and produce knowledgeable, engaged citizens. Surely Pennsylvania can do more.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is a professor of political science at Elizabethtown College. Twitter: @mcclelef.