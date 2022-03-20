Tackle football is a rugged sport that includes a lot of physical contact. All of that hitting can eventually lead to injuries such as concussions.

According to a 2018 study by the University of Washington Medicine Sports Health and Safety Institute and Seattle Children’s Research Institute, 5% of players between the ages of 5 to 14 sustained concussion-related injuries during the season. There is always a possibility that an injury can occur, and parents should be worried about their child getting injured.

On the other hand, although there is a risk of injury, tackle football can teach kids a lot of lessons that they can use for the rest of their lives.

One of the biggest lessons that kids can learn from football is perseverance. You get hit a lot in football, but you always have to pick yourself back up and keep playing. This teaches players to be more resilient later in life, and to push through challenging obstacles.

Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL coach Vince Lombardi once said, “The real glory is being knocked to your knees and then coming back. That’s real glory. That’s the essence of it.”

Kids should learn that life isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. Football allows kids to experience this before everyone else, and it may just help them later in life.

Along with perseverance, football teaches kids better social skills. They are introduced to kids from all different schools and backgrounds. This helps them to build skills such as making new friends, teamwork and the ability to communicate verbally.

Communication, especially listening, is a very important skill to learn for later in life. Youth football players learn how to listen to instructions and put them into action. Listening to your coaches and fellow teammates also lets them know that you are showing them respect.

Football can teach a lot of life lessons to young players, but if parents are still worried, they should know that every year new technology is being developed to make the sport safer.

Helmets are now being designed specifically for reducing concussions. Scientists at the University of California Santa Barbara, HRL Laboratories and the U.S. Army Research Laboratory have developed elastic microlattice pads that make helmets more suitable for head-to-head contact.

Tackle football is the safest it has ever been with all of the new technology that is being made for helmets. In my view, the pros of playing tackle football outweigh the cons. But if you feel that it is not right for your child, there are many other sports and activity options out there.

Nico Tocci is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.