The American foster care system was designed to help children in poor living conditions, children without parents or relatives to care for them and children from abusive households.

However, partly as a result of policies that divert money away from poor families and toward the foster care system, this system currently harms children and families more than it helps them. It separates families rather than giving them adequate support.

Moreover, Black children and other children of color are disproportionately affected by the national and Pennsylvania foster care systems. As Pennsylvanians, we should work to support state-level initiatives to assist low-income families and implement stricter policies for separating children from parents.

First, let’s consider some economic theory. One of the key principles of individual choice is that people usually respond to incentives, taking opportunities to ensure they are better off. In fact, economists are usually wary of ideas that propose changing behavior without changing incentives. Another one of these key principles is that of opportunity costs: that which you must give up to get your chosen option.

How is this relevant to the foster care system? In 2019, 93% of all foster parents received an adoption subsidy. The amount and coverage varies by state, but this assistance usually covers monthly payments (varying on a child’s age and needs); Medicaid coverage; reimbursement for nonrecurring adoption expenses; and child care and support services in some states (though not Pennsylvania).

Let’s consider New York state. One study found that the state paid a foster care parent, over two years, $156,618.30. The parent whose child was taken away would have received $22,224 in assistance, which is 14% of what the state paid someone else to raise their child.

These numbers show how a focus on separating children from their families comes at the cost of missing out on better public opportunities, like free or subsidized day care. Economically speaking, this is not an efficient way to run a system.

But doesn’t the foster care system protect children from unsafe living situations? Theoretically, yes. However, in practice, 63% of the children in foster care in 2019 were taken away from their parents because of neglect.

For many poor people, especially poor people of color, that neglect might be leaving children home unsupervised because they have to go into work to make money to feed, house and clothe their children.

The standards of separation seem to be applied differently depending on the class and race of the family, not taking into account the individual lived experiences and contexts of the families and their situation.

This differentiation can be seen in how the system disproportionately targets and surveils vulnerable communities.

Nevertheless, the foster care system is meant to be about protecting children. So how are children affected by this system?

The answer relates to implicit costs. While explicit costs are those like the U.S. Children’s Bureau’s budget and the adoption subsidies that foster parents receive, implicit costs to the foster care system include the emotional harm that separating children from their parents can do.

A 2016 study in the journal Pediatrics found that children who had been in the foster care system were seven times as likely to experience depression; six times as likely to exhibit behavior problems; five times as likely to feel anxiety; three times as likely to have attention deficit disorder, hearing impairments and vision issues; and twice as likely to suffer from learning disabilities, development delays, asthma, obesity and speech problems.

All this data leads to the question: Are children really better off in foster care? The evidence points to no.

Contrary to its stated mission of helping children in negative home environments, the child welfare system perpetuates systems of injustice and discrimination in the United States.

The opportunity cost — the cost of the chosen option — for putting children into the foster care system is too high to justify, both financially and morally.

So, what can be done? In the short term, we can get behind proposals to implement stronger support for subsidized/affordable day care, as well as more robust welfare payments for families with children.

The American Rescue Plan, which expands the federal tax credits to $3,600 for each child under 6 and $3,000 for each child under 18, is a good place to start, especially as it makes the child tax credit fully refundable. This feature allows low-income families and their children to benefit from the total possible value, rather than only part of it.

Going forward, it is critical to ensure that Pennsylvania gives serious consideration to how best to protect its children, particularly those in poor and marginalized communities.

The foster care system is meant to be about protecting children and ensuring they are safe and healthy. Let’s make sure that goal is actually being put into action.

Maggie McCoy is a Manheim Township High School graduate and a student studying English and government at Smith College.